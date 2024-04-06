Kang Tae-oh to host SNL Korea's episode in his comeback TV appearance following military discharge

On Friday, April 5, MBC Entertainment confirmed that actor Kang Tae-oh is all geared up to host the upcoming episode of the SNL Korea reboot. The actor will lead the 7th episode of season 5, marking his first Television appearance after his military discharge.

According to MBC Entertainment, the Run On actor expressed gratitude towards his fans and followers and shared his thoughts on his return. The actor also revealed becoming a fan of SNL Korea during his service.

He said,

“I gained a lot of energy from watching SNL even while I was in the military. I always admired the crew's passion and comical acting, and it was a special feeling to be able to appear in person. I would like to express my gratitude to the public and fans who waited for me. I will do my best to create a good episode”.

Kang Tae-oh's TV comeback from the military service on SNL Korea, upcoming projects and more

Kang Tae-oh garnered much attention for his green-flag character Lee Joon-ho in Extraordinary Attorney Woo alongside Park Eun-bin. A month later, he began his military service on September 20, 2022, as an active duty soldier. He concluded his national duties on March 19, 2024, about one year and six months later, creating much excitement among fans about his upcoming projects.

With much anticipation, the Target actor is all set to act as the 7th host of Saturday Night Live reboot season 5, following South Korean model Lee So-ra.

Furthermore, many Korean media outlets reported that Kang Tae-oh will appear as the main lead actor in the upcoming tvN rom-com Potato Research Institute.

Potato Research Institute is a romantic comedy-drama set in a Potato research center located in a mountain valley. Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryeong, writer Kim Ho-soo, and director Kang Il-soo will come together for the upcoming project.

According to Maeil Kyungjae the Doom at Your Service actor's agency responded to the reports.

They said,

“Kang Tae-oh is positively considering appearing in ‘Potato Lab’.”

Previously, the K-drama actor dropped the highly awaited Question & Answer video on the official YouTube channel Man of Creation on April 5. In the video, The Tale of Nokdu actor revealed searching for entertainment news and reading articles about recent activities of other celebrities during his military service.

More about SNL Korea

Expand Tweet

The South Korean version of Saturday Night Live aired on tvN for nine seasons, from 2011 to 2017. A brand-new revival of the show has been airing on the OTT platform Coupang Play since 2021.

The OTT version of the show has featured many South Korean celebrities including Shin Dong-yup, Kwon Hyuk-soo, Ahn Young-mi, Jung Sang-hoon, Kim Min-kyo, and more.

The season is expected to get more exciting as unexpected and new hosts will make an appearance.

Webtoon writer Kian 84, who won the grand prize at the 2023 MBC Broadcasting Entertainment Awards for his shows I Live Alone and Adventure by Accident will also host an upcoming episode.

Actor Lee Hee-joon, reborn as a global villain with unconventional details and visuals in A Killer's Paradox is also expected to appear as host.

According to the recent survey unveiled by Fundex on April 2, 2024, SNL Korea season 5 placed No. 1 in both the video category and the TV-OTT integrated non-drama topicality poll. Since the survey was launched, SNL Korea has been recognized as the biggest hit show every season.

SNL Korea Reboot featuring Kang Tae-oh on season 5, episode 7, is slated to air on Saturday, April 13, at 8 pm Korean Standard Time on the OTT platform Coupang Play.