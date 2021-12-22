"I couldn’t believe that my music was used for a Spider-Man film!": In conversation with 21-year-old KASYAP on his No Way Home TV spot

When one thinks of Spider-Man and music, the names of Hollywood industry stalwarts such as Danny Elfman, Hans Zimmer and Michael Giachinno are sure to crop up off the top of one's head.

For MCU-loving Indians across the globe, the aforementioned list recently received a welcome addition in the form of the 21-year old KBS KASYAP.

A Hyderabad-based singer-songwriter on the rise, KASYAP recently received an early Christmas gift in the form of his track Start The Machine being used in the TV trailer spots of the MCU's latest behemoth offering, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

An experiential artist known for seamlessly navigating a blend of different genres with a strong proclivity towards EDM, KASYAP's latest pièce de résistance finds itself perched atop an already impressive discography comprising the likes of Saaho, Asuran and Antariksham.

In an exclusive interview with SK POP's Saahil Agnelo Periwal, KASYAP recently opened up about his unforgettable Spider-Man association, the launch of his debut single and more.

Singer-Songwriter KASYAP on his Spider-Man: No Way Home experience, his debut song and more

Image via KASYAP

Q) Congratulations on your track Start The Machine being used in the promotional TV spots for Spider-Man: No Way Home!

Tell us about the track and what exactly was going through your mind when you first came across the news.

KASYAP: Thank you so much! My mind was blown, I just couldn’t believe the fact that my music was used for a Spider-Man film! I was jumping around in my studio at 2 am when I got the news.

So, it all started in 2018 when I first started working with a trailer & music production house called SIIX Trailer Music, based in Los Angeles. They specialize in trailer music and are some of the best in the industry.

We started with Start The Machine in 2019 and immediately loved the track and knew that it was special. Initially, we pitched it to a different film campaign, but it wasn’t used and I was very sad about it.

But two years later, on 16 December 2021, I got this amazing news that my track had been picked up by Disney.

Huge shoutout to Julia Wahle, Lorenzo Cosci, Sam Griffiths and the entire team at SIIX Trailer Music for making it happen! It wouldn’t have been possible without them.

Q) How much of a superhero/MCU fanboy are you, and what does this mean to you?

KASYAP: It’s a huge deal for me as I’m a very big MCU fanboy! I’ve seen all the Marvel films and shows!

Just two years ago, I remember screaming and cheering for the Avengers in theaters. And now, my song being used in the TV spots of MCU’ Spider-Man is just surreal and totally a dream come true!

Q) Could you tell us about what got you started on your musical journey? Any personal excerpts/anecdotes from your childhood that helped instill your love for music?

KASYAP: I have loved music since I was a kid. I believe it gave me so much comfort and suppressed all the negative energy and noise around me.

My musical journey began when my parents gifted me a small piano (which I still have and works just fine) at the age of 6. I had no idea how to play it, but I was really intrigued by the black and white keys.

As I was growing up, I was exposed to many different genres of music like pop, rock, EDM, etc. which inspired me to pick up the guitar and other instruments and actually start making original music. Doing all of this gave me confidence and a strong purpose in life.

Hence, my view of the world is very musical. I have learned so much about life through music and it taught me about love, heartbreak, and everything in between, even before I could ever experience them.

Q) What is the story behind your debut song Khoya Sa, which recently launched on YouTube?

KASYAP: “Khoya Sa” is my debut pop single and is a very sweet song that talks about falling in love and getting lost in the initial moments of ecstasy that we all experience or have experienced at some point in our life.

It’s inspired by someone who made me feel that way and I had this explosion of feelings that I couldn’t help but put into a song. “Khoya sa” showcases the simplicity in my songwriting and is blended with intricate, new-age pop production.

I'm very grateful that I’ve got to work with some amazing musician and writer friends who took the song to the next level with their expertise. Murtuza Gadiwala co-wrote the lyrics with me, Vaibhav Pani played the bass, Riya Duggal did the female backing vocals, and Hanish Taneja mixed/mastered the song.

I really hope the listeners enjoy Khoya sa and believe that this song could be a brief moment of escape from anything that’s been tough this year.

Q) The music video of the song has proved to be a hit with the masses already, raking in almost 300,000 views so far.

What went into the ideation process of the cafe setting and theme?

KASYAP: I’m very happy that the audience is enjoying the music video of Khoya sa. The setting in the cafe just felt like something that I would do and sounded really fresh when the director narrated it to me.

It also felt right with the vibe of the song. Also, a fun fact, this is my first music video ever, and it was fun to shoot and a whole new experience for me. I learned what it takes to be an actor/performer in the process.

Q) How would you best describe your distinctive genre of music as?

KASYAP: It is definitely “Pop Music” but I don’t want to box myself by saying that. I want my listeners and fans to grow along with me.

Each song is going to have a different vibe and a different production treatment but at the songwriting core, it is going to be simple, straight to the point but heartfelt music.

Q) Briefly guide us through your creative songwriting and composing process?

KASYAP: It is different every single time. Sometimes, I just mess around with my guitar and start humming melodies. Sometimes, I just have things to say and write about. Whatever I write, it needs to depict who I am, and to do that, I need to be involved in every process.

I have to record myself, play all the instruments and produce my own music. I know it sounds like a lot but it’s what I am good at. In the moment, while I'm in the zone, nothing else matters; it's just me and my music.

Q) Having gained the experience of working on big-budget movies such as Saaho, Asuran and Antariksham as well as pursuing an independent music career simultaneously, where do you believe your true calling ultimately lies?

Stills from Asuran (V Creations), Antariksham 9000Kmph (First Frame Entertainments) and Saaho (UV Creations)

KASYAP: I think music is my true calling, whether it be film music or creating independent pop music. I love making music and each of the different things that I do in it gives me a different high.

Working with the composers M Ghibran for Saaho and G.V. Prakash Kumar for Asuran taught me what it takes to score big-budget films.

I learned how to deal with deadlines without compromising on quality. Each of the films that I’ve worked and assisted on is very different from each other, which made me more versatile as a musician.

Saaho is an out-and-out action film, Asuran is a very raw and intensely emotional film, and Antariksham is a sci-fi space film.

It’s an amazing feeling to hear your music on the big screen, so I’m just really thankful to all the composers that I’ve worked with for giving me the opportunity. It has been an amazing experience overall to work with them on these films.

With my independent music career, I love that I am able to truly express myself and share my personal experience. I have a voice to sing about anything that I want to, which really motivates me.

I’m very happy to be a part of Sony Music India’s label Day One, as we share the same vision with regard to pop music and are genuinely trying to bring something different to the listeners.

Hence, I would love to do it all and would like to strike a balance between my Film Career and Independent Career to take both of these forward on the global stage.

Q) What are your thoughts on the Indie music scene in India at the moment?

KASYAP: The indie music scene in the country is really growing faster than ever before! We have seen so many artists come out in the past few years with some amazing music.

People started supporting the indie artists, and their music is getting the recognition it deserves, but there is still a long way to go! I’m just very happy to be a small part of it and excited to see the future of independent music in India.

Q) Three Western artists whom you consider as influences?

Images via Songwriters Hall of Fame/ Spotify/ Getty Images

KASYAP: Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake & Charlie Puth.

Q) Three Indian artists whom you consider as influences?

Images via Bollywood Music Project/ New Indian Express/ Prabhat Shetty, Rolling Stone India

KASYAP: AR Rahman, Arjith Singh & Pritam.

Q) Where do you see yourself five years down the line? Any upcoming music projects/plans of collaborations?

KASYAP: In five years, I see myself touring all over the country and hopefully all over the world with my songs and albums.

Also, I definitely see myself composing music for Indian cinema and hopefully Hollywood films as well.

As for my upcoming projects and collaborations, I have many songs lined up starting with a pretty cool collaboration EP with somebody we all know!

If everything goes as planned, it should be released early next year and I'm super pumped about it! It’s the most introspective and artistic project I've written to date.

Q) Which instruments do you play? Are you professionally trained in the realm of music or self-taught?

KASYAP: I play the piano, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, bass guitar, classical guitar and a bit of percussion like Darbuka and Djembe.

I would say it’s a mix of professional and self-taught lessons as I have learnt most of these instruments professionally.

I have also appeared for Trinity College London Graded exams, but most of my growth happened once I started learning and started to figure out things on my own.

Q) Your favorite genres of music? Styles that you seek to incorporate in your singing?

KASYAP: Pop Music is definitely my favorite genre of music. But since I have been exposed to different kinds of music, I listen and love to incorporate all types of genres from 60s jazz to 90s R&B to current pop music.

Q) Briefly elucidate upon some of the central themes you aim to encapsulate via your music and songs.

KASYAP: It’s very simple - all my music is going to revolve around me, my personality and experiences.

I’m a very moody person so my music is going to be all over the place. One day I might release a happy song, and the next day I might write a very sad piano ballad.

At the end of the day, I want to capture life in my music and just want people to truly enjoy and feel what I'm trying to convey, because that’s what motivates me.

Q) What advice would you like to offer aspiring musicians and singers in the making?

KASYAP: The only thing I would like to say is to constantly believe and improve yourself and your art.

It’s really important for you to be able to adapt to different changes in the music industry and mould yourself to be the best version of yourself.

You have to do anything and everything you can in music and never give up on your dreams!

Edited by Ashish Yadav