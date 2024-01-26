Kayla Hamilton GoFundMe raises over $31,000 as victim's family sues Federal authorities over allowing alleged killer to cross border

Disclaimer: The article contains references to r*pe. Readers' discretion is advised.

20-year-old Kayla Hamilton was reportedly r*ped and killed back in July 2022. According to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the suspected killer was a member of the MS-13 gang. Meanwhile, Kayla's mother has sued the federal authorities for allegedly failing to stop the suspect at the border. She has further demanded $100 million in damages from the authorities.

Tammy Nobles, the victim's mother, has launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to cover several expenses, including legal costs. Tammy has described the incident as a tragedy that hit her and her family.

Kayla Hamilton's mother has launched a fundraiser after she filed a lawsuit against the federal authorities

Just a few days after Kayla Hamilton's 20th birthday, in 2022, she died a brutal death when an MS-13 gang member allegedly s*xually assaulted her before killing her. It has later been confirmed that the suspect was illegally living in the United States. On Wednesday, January 24, the victim's family filed a $100 million lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Health and Human Services (DHHS).

The GoFundMe fundraiser launched by the victim's mom raised over $33,000, while the initial target was only $10,000. Over 700 people have donated to the cause. According to the GoFundMe post,

"On July 27th, 2022 my newly 20 year old daughter Kayla Marie Hamilton was murdered in her own room 3 days after her 20th birthday. This has been devastating and heart wrenching. We are forever heart broken."

The suspect had allegedly strangulated the young girl with autism using a phone cord at her house in Maryland. The suspect, who is reportedly an El Salvadoran, has remained unnamed. According to the lawsuit, the federal agencies failed to verify the suspect's status via a call. FOX 11 Los Angeles reported a statement by Brian Claypool, the Hamilton family lawyer, where he said,

"We are suing for $100 million because we need to make change in this country."

Tammy Nobles claimed that the feds were negligent while doing their duty

The lawsuit further claimed that due to authorities' negligence, the migrant ended up becoming Kayla Hamilton's roommate in Maryland. Tammy gave an emotional interview to NewsNation, where she said,

"Nobody at the border did their job and checked his background... The hardest part is that it could have been prevented. I could still have my daughter, if they just would have done their job."

She added that had proper screening been done, authorities would have understood that the person was a gang member and could have avoided his entry to the US. She further addressed the situation where 300,000 migrants entered the country in December. Tammy said,

"I want everyone to know what is going on at the border."

Kayla Hamilton reportedly wanted to live an independent life. Hence, she moved in with her boyfriend when the incident struck. According to FOX 5 New York, the suspect is held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center.

