"Keep that same energy with other problematic people" - Internet reacts to Netflix reportedly removing Karla Sofía Gascón from Oscar campaign

Netflix is reportedly distancing itself from Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón to allegedly save the film's Oscar prospects following the actress' controversial social media posts. According to an article by Variety published on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, Gascón, who was set to attend various events in Los Angeles for the second phase of the Oscar campaign, is no longer expected to attend them.

For the unversed, in light of Gascón's Best Actress nomination at the Academy Awards, several of her past tweets resurfaced. These included her suggesting a Muslim ban in Europe, posts about George Floyd, using slurs against LGBTQ+ individuals, and calling out the Oscars for its diversity efforts.

As the news went viral, internet users were quick to react. One wrote:

"Lets hope they keep that same energy with other problematic people as well."

Many were critical of Karla Sofía Gascón, stating her actions would cost the whole cast of Emilia Pérez. Here are some comments seen on X:

"what’s sad is she had the chance to represent her community and she wrecked that long term opportunity as a nasty racist," one wrote.

"She really ruined ANY chance that whole cast had at winning any awards lmao. I just know they made a new group chat without her," another added.

"Can the Oscar’s maybe not include her in the category of best actress?" a user questioned.

Others called out Netflix for singling out Karla Sofía Gascón while promoting others with similar controversial remarks.

"Deserved but also why don't they keep the same energy for other people who are just as bad if not worse? They literally just gave Amy Schumer a movie," one noted.

"as much of a raging bigot as she is, i think it's important to remember the industry continues to support a series of s*xual abusers who don't get a fraction of these consequences," another commented.

"this is great but where was this same energy for johnny depp, brad pitt, noah schnapp, woody allen, jared leto, etc. like chris brown just won a grammy. when will men have to suffer a single consequence for their actions?" a person stated.

Netflix's For Your Awards Consideration page for Emilia Pérez does not feature a photo of Karla Sofía Gascón

Emilia Pérez is a Spanish-language crime drama based on an opera and book of the same name. It follows the story of a Mexican cartel leader (played by Karla Sofía Gascón) who enlists the help of a lawyer (Zoe Saldaña) to help her disappear and transition into a woman.

The film and cast received several accolades, including 13 Oscar nominations. Karla Sofía Gascón's Best Actress nomination at the Academy Awards made her the first openly trans woman to be nominated in the category.

According to Variety, the actress was set to travel from Spain to Los Angeles to campaign for the award, ahead of the final round of Oscar voting (on February 11).

Karla Sofía Gascón's original itinerary included the AFI Awards luncheon at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills (February 6), the Critics Choice Awards to be held at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar (February 7), and the Producers Guild Awards to be held at Century City’s Fairmont Century Plaza hotel (February 8). Gascón was set to serve as a presenter at the latter ceremony (PGA).

The actress was also set to be feted as one of the Virtuoso Award recipients at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on February 9. Others included her co-star Selena Gomez and fellow Best Actress nominee (Academy Awards) Fernanda Torres for her work on I’m Still Here. However, per the outlet, Karla Sofía Gascón would no longer be attending any of the events.

Per Variety, citing "sources," Netflix and Gascón's PR firm, The Lede Company, have stopped direct communications with the actress. They are reportedly only communicating with Karla Sofía Gascón through her United Talent Agency representative, Jeremy Barber.

The streaming company is allegedly no longer covering expenses for her travel to the events or her styling for her appearances. Further, Netflix's For Your Awards Consideration page for Emilia Pérez does not feature a photo of Karla Sofía Gascón but rather her co-star Zoe Saldaña.

Citing a quote by an awards consultant, Variety wrote:

"It’s hard to imagine a campaign focus that excludes the titular character while still aiming to bring home the gold."

In light of the controversy, Karla Sofía Gascón issued an apology in an Instagram post. She noted that people want to subject her to "cancel culture" and questioned those who have followed her career about how she could move forward.

Per the Hollywood Reporter, Gascón would likely attend events that are closer to her home, including the Goya Awards (Spain's version of the Oscars) on Saturday.

Per the outlet, the actress has been removed from email blasts and ad reads promoting the film for awards, with Billboard soon to be updated to highlight other cast members in addition to her.

The Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. It would be broadcast live on ABC and streamed on Hulu.

