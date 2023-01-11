“Keep making history”: Fans congratulate Angela Basset for being the first Marvel star to win a Golden Globe 2023 for Best Supporting Actress

The awards season has once again begun and it kick-started with the prime-time Golden Globe 2023. The award ceremony aired live on Tuesday night, January 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT only on NBC, and was hosted by famed comedian Jerrod Carmichael.
After laying low for a year due to a scandal that was inflamed by struggles when it came to representation within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the 80th edition of the award ceremony marked its return to screens for the first time since 2021.
The second award of the night at Golden Globe 2023 was for the category of Best Supporting Actress. Famed actress and singer Jennifer Hudson presented the award, and the winner was none other than Angela Bassett for her role of Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they were proud of Angela's victory and claimed that she deserved it. Some also congratulated her as she made history as the first Marvel actor to win an award under this category. Fans added that the actress should "keep making history" and that it was a well-deserved win.
Angela Bassett's big win at the Golden Globe 2023 leaves fans overjoyed
Although this is Angela's second nomination and second win, what had fans cheering for the popular actress was that she was the first Marvel star to bag an award under this category.
Upon witnessing Angela walk up to the stage and receive her award, fans took to social media to share their opinions.
Here's what Angela Bassett had to say after receiving her Golden Globe 2023 award for Best Supporting Actress
In her acceptance speech at the award ceremony, Angela paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman. She said,
"We mourned, we loved, we healed, and we were surrounded every day with the light and spirit of Chadwick Boseman. This award belongs to all of us, and all of you."
Continuing, she added:
"We have joy in knowing that with this historic 'Black Panther' series, it is part of his legacy he helped lead us to, we showed the world what black unity, leadership and love looks like beyond, behind and in front of the camera, embracing these characters and showing us so much love."
Angela was previously nominated for a Golden Globe and won it under the category for lead actress in a film, comedy or musical for the 1993 Tina Turner biopic, titled What's Love Got to Do with It.
Apart from Angela, Ke Huy Quan won the Golden Globe 2023 under the category of Best Supporting Actor, Tyler James Williams from Abbott Elementary won the award for Best Supporting Actor, Comedy or Drama Series, and Jeremy Allen White from The Bear won an award for Best Actor, Musical/Comedy Series.
The Golden Globe 2023 aired live only on NBC.