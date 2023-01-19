Kerrygold butter recall 2023: All you need to know amid California and New York ban 

Ornua Co-operative Limited has issued a recall notice for its Kerrygold butter over non-compliant packaging concerns. The recalled product fails to comply with the newly implemented PFAS ban in California and New York.

The PFAS ban was implemented on January 1, 2023, and prohibits the sale of all food products that are distributed in plant fiber-based food packaging containing PFASs.

The voluntary recall was first initiated in the states of California and New York but may soon be extended to the rest of the states as they start implementing the PFAS ban.

California and New York were the first states to implement the ban on intentionally added 'per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances' (PFAS) in food packaging. While California implemented the ban on January 1, 2023, New York banned the packaging on December 31, 2022.

Responding to a Reddit user over email, a spokesperson named Tessa from the company shared a short brief about the Kerrygold Butter voluntary recall. The spokesperson said:

"We are in the process of reformulating some of our packaging due to new regulatory requirements in California, which means that certain Kerrygold products are temporarily unavailable. We will be back on shelves in the coming weeks and apologize for any inconvenience."

They further stressed that the Ireland-based butter and dairy products company strictly follows all necessary compliance policies.

"At all times, we place the highest priority on the safety and integrity of our products and ensure that the packaging for all our food items complies with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requirements."

Kerrygold butter recall: All stocks of salted and unsalted Irish butter in California and New York recalled

Recalled packets of salted and unsalted Kerrygold butter sticks (Image via Ornua Co-operative Limited)

The Kerrygold butter recall affects all stocks of salted and unsalted Irish butter shipped to retail stores, fast food chains, restaurants, and food service companies in California and New York. Irish butter has been sold in the United States for over 30 decades and is available in a wide range of variants, including salted, unsalted, and much more.

The affected Kerrygold butter is packed in silver and gold-labeled packaging and is usually available in the Dairy & Eggs department at retail and grocery stores. The recalled products were available in multiple stores in California, including Costco, Food Maxx Store, Lakewinds, Save Mart, Target, Walmart, and more.

In New York, the recalled Irish butter was sold in stores like Duane Reade, Gourmet Garage, Gristedes, Morton Williams Supermarkets, Target, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, and more.

Customers can recognize the recalled Kerrygold butter packets by checking for the following details printed on the back or sides of the packet:

Product Name UPC Size Lot/Date Code KGOLD BUTTER STICKS SALTED 76770700214 00767707002149 8 oz ALL KGOLD BUTTER STICKS UNSALTED 7677070021500767707002156 8 oz ALL KGOLD BUTTER, SALTED IRISH BAR 76770700106 8 oz ALL KGOLD BUTTER, UNSALTED IRISH BAR 76770700125 8 oz ALL KGOLD BUTTER, GARLIC HERB BAR 76770700120 3.5 oz ALL

However, the recall may not be limited to the above-mentioned UPCs. Different stores may be carrying different variants of the affected products. Customers who have the recalled butter in their pantry are advised to dispose of it carefully in a closed bin.

As the Irish Butter was recalled over a technical non-compliance concern, the company may not provide any refunds for the recalled products. For the time being, the company has pulled back all stocks of the affected butter from stores across California and New York.

What does Kerrygold butter have to do with the PFAs ban in California and New York?

Recalled Kerrygold pure Irish butter packages (Image via Ornua Co-operative Limited)

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs) are synthetic chemical compounds with highly stable carbon-fluorine bonds. These chemical compounds are commonly used in cosmetics, plant fiber-based food packaging, and more.

Food packaging containing PFAs can contribute to potential adverse impacts on infants, young children, workers, and environmentally sensitive habitats. PFAs are also said to threaten endangered plants and animals across the world. Considering the risks related to PFAs, all food packaging containing the chemical compounds has been banned in California and New York starting this year.

As the Kerrygold butter packaging failed to comply with the newly implemented bans, the company had to recall them for repackaging. The Irish Butter will soon return to stores after a change in packaging to ensure compliance with the new laws.

