Exclusive: Kevin Can F**k Himself star Alex Bonifer on idolizing Will Ferrell & Chris Farley, playing an idiot, & more

Kevin Can F**k Himself may be one of the most unconventional shows on television. The season 2 premiere on AMC continued the tale of Allison McRoberts (Annie Murphy), an unhappy wife who lives a double life.

She is a standard sitcom wife who's ignored and often ridiculed by her oafish husband Kevin (Eric Petersen). The twist comes when she decides that she wants out of the marriage and goes to the extent of hiring a killer to achieve her goal.

Season 1 ended with Kevin's best friend Neil (Alex Bonifer) eavesdropping on Allison's secret and getting into a scuffle with her, choking her in the process. After getting conked on the head by his sister Patti (Mary Hollis Inboden), Neil exited the sitcom world and embraced a sense of reality where he came to terms with the ugly truth.

Bonifer spoke to SK POP on a variety of subjects, ranging from his influences to the polarizing character he's played on Kevin Can F**k Himself over two seasons. Catch the exclusive below.

Kevin Can F**k Himself: Exclusive interview with Alex Bonifer

Bonifer may portray a quintessential sitcom idiot in the show, but he believes that it takes a fair bit of intelligence to play someone stupid. He admits that he spent a great deal of time practicing silly faces in the mirror to prepare for the role. Much of his comedic chops came from his comedy heroes, Will Ferrell and Chris Farley.

He states:

"Bringing that, I call it a false bravado that Will Ferrell, in my opinion, invented this guy.. this Ron Burgundy type guy.. who has no business carrying himself like he's the king of the world because we, the audience, can see that clearly.. you got a lot of flaws. You're not all that and a bag of potato chips."

The physicality in Bonifer's performance in Kevin Can F**k Himself comes from watching SNL legend, the late Chris Farley:

"I don't know that I've laughed harder than when Chris Farley fell through the coffee table as Matt Foley living in a van down my the river. That sketch changed my life because I was like that is comedy. That is funny. I want to do that in as many ways and as many capacities as possible. So those two guys."

Bonifer is of the opinion that a show like Kevin Can F**k Himself, which ended after just two seasons, while critically acclaimed, never became the sensation that it could have since it was ahead of its time.

"Would I have loved for it to have tens of millions of views every week? Of course, because it is an important story. But I do think that good stories find people when they're ready for it. And I feel that we tell a good story. So, with streaming platforms like AMC Plus that our show is on and will remain on, I feel like people will find it. And I feel like people will be like, 'Damn, I should have watched when it came out'."

How did it feel when Bonifer's character went from the sitcom setting of Kevin Can F**k Himself Season 1 to the gritty and grimy drama of the second season? He elaborates:

"It was so much fun and such a joy. And I said this a number of times, but Neil is a very intense guy and he carries himself with an intensity, he's either at a 0 or a 12. There's no kinda in-between for Neil. In the first season, we get to see him be intense about things that are very trivial and small and stupid. But, in the second season, we get to watch that intensity for things that are real. I mean things that are heavy and dark."

If you have a penchant for novel storytelling in your television content, Kevin Can F**k Himself may just hit the spot for you. The show airs Mondays on AMC, and viewers can catch episodes a week early on AMC+.

