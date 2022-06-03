KFC x Jack Harlow: Where to buy, launch date, and more about the singer’s "childhood favorites"

KFC’s collaboration with mainstream rapper Jack Harlow is set to take fans back in time to the fast-food chain's vintage menu, mixed with new school delicacies.

This serves as the music star’s latest achievement and the most recent announcement in his collaboration with the fast-food chain. It also points to a pivotal period in the restaurant’s history.

What the KFC x Jack Harlow collaboration is all about

The food franchise's collaboration with the “First Class” crooner consists of a meal curated by the rapper himself. Jack Harlow got to pick out his favorite dishes off the menu, including his childhood favorites, which were then mixed with some KFC classics and more recent dishes.

Back in March, Harlow spent some time at the restaurant's headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky, where he selected the meals that included mac & cheese, secret recipe fries, chicken sandwich, lemonade, and a side of ranch. The food combination was specially packed in a Jack Harlow Meal parcel.

The Jack Harlow Meal will officially be available to customers and the rapper’s fans on June 6, 2022. Meals will be made accessible via walk-in purchases, the app, and the official website. To avoid long waiting lines at outlets, customers are advised to order on the app via the quick pick-up option.

Speaking about his partnership with the fast-food brand, the Louisville native opened up on how he gleaned inspiration for the meal. Harlow talked about looking into his childhood years in his hometown and remembering the soulful meals he loved. The star rapper stated:

“When KFC asked me to create my own meal, I knew it couldn't be just any meal. My meal brings together my childhood favorites from growing up in Louisville, the Mac & Cheese, with my new go-to Spicy Chicken Sandwich (with plenty of ranch), Secret Recipe Fries, and lemonade – it doesn't get much better."

KFC to celebrate the launch of Jack Harlow Meal with a special headquarter

Ahead of the official launch date, the franchise plans to set up a headquarter for Jack Harlow’s Meal at a branch in Atlanta on June 4. This will serve as an opportunity for customers in Atlanta and surrounding areas to have their first taste of the meal. The venue will have a bucket speaker playing the sounds from Harlow’s latest music project, Come Home the Kids Miss You.

Another lineup honoring the Jack Harlow Meal is the teamwork between the food company and Harlow to release branded merchandise, which will be available for a limited period of time. Fans who are interested can push notifications on the app to get updates ahead of its release. The Jack Harlow Meal project also includes a commercial featuring the rapper’s hit track, Nail Tech.

The fast-food outlet and Harlow started their collaboration in December 2021 when they announced how they planned to usher in a new era. The Grammy-nominated singer’s partnership with the restaurant is said to be long-term, and will run through the rest of the year.

Harlow’s partnership with KFC comes on the heels of his achievement streak, which includes landing a lead in the White Men Can’t Jump reboot, and a recent world tour announcement.

