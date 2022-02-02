Killing Eve: Season 4 trailer, dates, and more details

A new trailer for the fourth season of Killing Eve has just dropped. Killing Eve rose to popularity almost instantly when it first premiered in 2018. The series protagonist is Sandra Oh, who plays a British investigator set to find an international assassin, played by Jodie Comer.

Eve, played by Sandra Oh and Villanelle, played by Jodie Comer find themselves tangled for a long time and eventually develop an uncommon relationship as the series progresses. The latest season of Killing Eve was first announced in March 2021.

Where to watch the trailer for season 4

The trailer for season 4 was released on the official YouTube channel of BBC America. It has quickly garnered the attention of fans of the show.

When will season 4 be available to watch

Season 4 will release on February 27, 2022 at 8.00pm ET. It will air on BBC America with the first two episodes of the new season airing back-to-back. The new episodes will also be airing on BBC i-Player and Prime Video. AMC+ subscribers will be able to watch the episodes a week in advance on the 20th of February.

How many episodes are there in the new season

Killing Eve is returning for its latest season and will feature eight episodes. The main cast will return and in addition a few new members are also expected as seen in the trailer. Several recurring characters have been promoted as series regulars for the new season, which will also conclude the series.

Where to watch the previous seasons

Previous seasons of Killing Eve are available to stream as video-on-demand on streaming platforms like Hulu and Amazon's Prime Video in select locations. You can also watch the show on iTunes, Google Play, or YouTube TV.

A still from Killing Eve

Also Read Article Continues below

Killing Eve is critically acclaimed and has an overall rating of 89% on Rotten Tomatoes. The series is based on the Villianelle novel series by Luke Jennings. A potential spinoff series based on the series is being considered by the studio.

Edited by Sabika