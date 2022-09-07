Kim Go-eun’s show Little Women premieres with No. 1 ranking, Big Mouth achieves its personal best yet

Kim Go-eun’s show Little Women premiered on September 3, and has already captured the attention of fans with its content, earning itself top ratings in its very first week.

According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode of Little Women achieved an average nationwide rating of 6.4 percent. This helped the show clinch first place in its time slot across all cable channels.

It also overtook Lee Jae-wook-starrer Alchemy of Souls, its predecessor on tvN, which premiered to a nationwide average of 5.2 percent in June.

Apart from Little Women, MBC's murder-mystery, Big Mouth, starring Lee Jong-suk, is also performing well. The MBC show airs on Fridays and Saturdays, and recently achieved its personal best in terms of viewership.

The popular thriller has held first place in its time slot with an average nationwide rating of 12 percent. The show also happened to be the most-watched show of all night among viewers between the ages of 20 to 49, with whom it scored an average rating of 4.5 percent, as per data from Nielsen.

What is Kim Go-eun’s Little Women about?

The story of Little Women is pinned around three siblings struggling because of their toxic and irresponsible parents. Their father is an alcoholic who works in the Philippines. Their mother abandoned them, leaving after stealing money that they had saved to send their sister In-hye on her school trip to Europe. Things get further complicated when the two older siblings, In-joo and In-kyung, are pushed into a conspiracy owing to their work.

By the end of Little Women episode 2, it becomes clear that the two sisters’ lives will be tangled in the near future. The money that In-joo received from her dead colleague Hwa-young is currently hidden in kimchi boxes. She is yet to reveal the complete truth to In-kyung. All that she has said to her is that she is currently investigating the truth behind Hwa-young’s death.

The case is currently closed citing suicide. However, In-joo has found evidence to prove otherwise. This leads to a bigger problem, as she gets close to revealing the truth about the embezzling that takes place in her company at a higher level.

In-kyung, on the other hand, is investigating Mayoral candidate Park Jae-sang (Uhm Ki-joon). She believes that he has a hand in the Bobae Bank case where a number of employees were accused of embezzling funds.

In-kyung has been trained by her mother in trading stocks and as a result, is aware of how to read the movement of money. She correlates Jae-sang’s behavior as a lawyer who represented the employees of Bobae Bank to the money that has disappeared. Her suspicions then lead to her being targeted. Her alcoholism doesn’t help solve problems either.

This mayor is somehow connected to the case that is unraveling at In-joo’s company. This connection will be explored in the upcoming episodes.

New episodes of Little Women air weekly on Saturdays and Sundays at 9:10 pm KST on TvN. The show is also available for streaming on Netflix.

Edited by Upasya Bhowal