Kim Hye-yoon and Byun Woo-suk are reportedly in talks to star as leads in the upcoming drama Time Walking on Memory

On Tuesday, March 28, industry insiders from the South Korean industry reported that Kim Hye-yoon and Byun Woo-suk are reportedly in talks to star in the upcoming drama Time Walking on Memory.

In response, South Korean media outlet My Daily reported that the Kim Hye-yoon’s agency SidusHQ stated that the actress has received a leading role for Time Walking on Memory and is currently reviewing it.

daisy han @kdramadaisy



tells a story about Sol, a passionate fan of Ryu Seon-jae, a top star who died tragically, going back in time to 2008 to save him. it's a romantic comedy #ByeonWooSeok and #KimHyeYoon are reportedly to lead a time travel drama 'Time to walk through memories'tells a story about Sol, a passionate fan of Ryu Seon-jae, a top star who died tragically, going back in time to 2008 to save him. it's a romantic comedy #ByeonWooSeok and #KimHyeYoon are reportedly to lead a time travel drama 'Time to walk through memories' tells a story about Sol, a passionate fan of Ryu Seon-jae, a top star who died tragically, going back in time to 2008 to save him. it's a romantic comedy https://t.co/z4nFsZno6K

Meanwhile, Byun Woo-suk’s agency Baro Entertainment also confirmed that the actor is positively reviewing the casting offer he has received for the said time-travel drama.

Time Walking On Memory will revolve around the life of a dedicated fangirl who gets the chance to travel back in time and save her favorite celebrity from meeting a tragic end.

Kim Hye-yoon's upcoming drama Time Walking on Memory will be helmed by Boo Sung-chul and penned by Lee Shin-eun

In the upcoming drama, Kim Hye-yoon will reportedly take on the role of a dedicated fangirl, Lim Sol, who will go to imaginary lengths to save her idol. Fans are excited to see her in the lead role alongside 21st Century Girl actor Byun Woo-suk.

Kim Hye-yoon's character Lim Sol will travel back to 2008 when her idol Ryun Sun-jae committed suicide and put an end to his glamor life. Watching her idol fade away in time, Lim Sol will decide to do everything to stop Sun-jae from ending his life.

Byun Woo-suk will reportedly play the role of the idol Ryun Sun-jae if he accepts the casting offer.

The character Ryun Sun-jae will be shown as one of the most famous Korean celebrities who is also a boy band's member. He was a former swimmer but due to some incidents, he changed his career path as a vocalist and joined the band. Due to his difficult circumstances, however, the star decided to end his life.

Time Walking on Memory will be helmed by director Boo Sung-chul, famous for his projects including Ghost Doctor, The Heirs, My Girlfriend is a Gumiho and others. Meanwhile, it will be penned by screenwriter Lee Shin-eun, known for her previous projects including True Beauty and High Kick! The Revenge of the Short Legged and others.

More about Kim Hye-yoon and Byun Woo-suk

kath @kdramatreats Kim Hyeyoon and Byeon Woo Seok in a time travel drama 'Time To Walk Through Memory' Kim Hyeyoon and Byeon Woo Seok in a time travel drama 'Time To Walk Through Memory' 💙 https://t.co/GL2OlfNKBC

Kim Hye-yoon is one of the rising Korean actresses who came to recognition after starring in dramas including Sky Castle and Extraordinary You. Since then, she has starred in a number of dramas, including Secret Royal Inspector & Joy, Snowdrop, and Cleaning Up, among others. Kim Hye-yoon is reportedly currently set to star in the upcoming drama The Year We Turned 29.

Meanwhile, Byun Woo-suk made his debut as a model in the industry in 2015 and then made his first on-screen debut in the drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. Since then, he has appeared in a number of series, including Moonshine and Record of Youth. The K-actor, however, rose to international recognition after playing the lead role in 21st Century Girl. He has also reportedly appeared in the upcoming drama Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon.

No other details, including the production cast, filming or premiere date for Time Walking on Memory have been released yet.

Poll : 0 votes