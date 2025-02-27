“Knock off Kim Kardashian and Temu Bianca Censori” — Netizens react to Janet Guzman claiming she paved the way as her Fashion Nova collection drops

Model Janet Guzman released her collection with the famous brand Fashion Nova on February 26. In a promotional video posted on the brand's YouTube channel, she discussed her modeling journey and how she created her collection.

In the video, she shared that when she first started modeling, people looked down on her because her body was not stereotypically model-like. Guzman claimed she paved the way for models with the same body type as her by making people more open-minded with her work in the modeling industry.

"There weren't girls who looked like me before, and when I did start modeling, there was a lot of backlash for me not looking like your everyday model that you see. I honestly do think that I paved the way and opened doors for people just to be more open-minded," she said.

The Instagram page @theshaderoom announced the collection's release along with the model's statement. The post garnered a backlash from netizens who claimed the model did not pave the way for curvy models.

One netizen (@cynaracarae) called the model the knockoff version of Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori and claimed she got plastic surgery to look voluptuous. They wrote,

"Knock off Kim Kardashian and Temu Bianca Censori, literally all look the same! Surgery paved the way for yall!"

Netizen on the model's statement. [Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom]

Some netizens compared Janet Guzman to Kim Kardashian, saying they first thought they were seeing Kim. One netizen (@mineshamary) mockingly wrote the model went to the same plastic surgeon Kim Kardashian went to, noting their similarity.

Netizens on Janet Guzman's statement. [Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom]

Netizens claimed the Fashion Nova models look the same. One netizen (@whatwhatindabutt) claimed Janet Guzman paved the way for Kim Kardashian look-alikes.

Netizens on model Janet Guzman's statement. [Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom]

Netizens claimed the model did not pave the way for models as all the Fashion Nova models look the same. One netizen (@_4l8.4_) remarked it's saddening how this generation focuses so much on plastic surgery like BBLs.

Netizens on the model's statement. [Image via Instagram/@janetguzman]

More details on Janet Guzman

Model Janet Guzman [Image via Instagram/@janetguzman]

As per Legit, Guzman, born Janine Almario on December 19, 1993, in Los Angeles, is of Afro-Colombian-Filipino descent. She began modeling and launched her YouTube channel in 2012. She now has over 15,000 YouTube subscribers and 2 million Instagram followers.

After years of working with Fashion Nova, she is now a brand ambassador. The media outlet also reported that she previously worked with Kloset Envy.

In 2020, she gave an interview on the Fashion Nova blog where she shared titbits about her daily life. She revealed that her favorite part of modeling is when she is all glammed up, and when she isn't, it drives down her confidence.

"My favorite part of the workday is that moment when my glam is all finished. I feel like a queen every time. My least favorite thing is when I don’t have a good glam day. It really does either boosts or drives down my confidence for the day," she said.

The exclusive FashionNova x Janet Guzman collection is now available on the website.

