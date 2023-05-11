"Know your customers": Clay Travis' Bud Light video showing people avoiding the beer, leaves netizens proud

OutKick founder and sports media personality, Clay Travis, recently conducted an experiment with Bud Light beer. Over the weekend, he offered various cans of free beer at a concert and post the experiment, concluded that drinking Bud Light in public was now a taboo.

This particular experiment allowed those who were walking by to pick any beer they wished from a cooler. He posted multiple videos of his cooler throughout the night at the Nashville concert area, writing:

"No one would take the Bud Light all night long. Big issue going forward for Bud Light is many don’t even want to be seen with product. They just pick another brand."

Clay Travis wrote:

"No one would take the Bud Light all night long. Big issue going forward for Bud Light is many don't even want to be seen with product. They just pick another brand."

Clay Travis concluded that the beer company had a huge drop in sales after the Mulvaney scandal as part of its recent attempts to be more "inclusive." The backlash from the same, however, has now led to the beer not being chosen by people in public places for fear of being judged.

Social media users took to Twitter to discuss their opinions and stands on the matter. One comment suggested that the brand should have known their customers' preferences better in order to avoid such a downfall.

Netizens are glad the Bud Light experiment by Clay Travis took place

Social media users turned to Twitter to discuss the experiment, tweeting a series of responses to Clay's videos, as they shared their own experiences of people refusing to buy the beer and even speculated on how the company could make ammends for the same:

What was the beer experiment? A closer look

The first video posted by Clay Travis showed his cooler full of multiple beer brands, including Michelob Ultra, Yuengling, and the Bud Light beer. A second video posted by him, roughly 4 hours later, showed the cooler with only cans of Bud Light remaining, indicating a clear preference among takers.

Travis said that he wasn't a "marketing expert," but given that the only beer left was of one specific brand, he deduced that it is "not ideal, not good" for the brand.

In another tweet, he said that the current scandal had been an "unmitigated disaster" for the brand, claiming that the "overall consumption of Bud Light is now down 26%." Travis added that many were avoiding the beer just to not be "mocked" for drinking it in the first place. He stated:

“There’s no quick fix here, brand is slaughtered in red state beer drinking communities. Bet there is hardly any at SEC tailgates this fall.”

Travis stated that the current scandal had been an "unmitigated disaster" for the brand, claiming that the "overall consumption of Bud Light is now down 26%." He added:

"There's no quick fix here, brand is slaughtered in red state beer drinking communities. Bet there is hardly any at SEC tailgates this fall."

Bud Light has faced massive backlash from many after a marketing campaign with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney left consumers enraged.

The brand also came under attack when its marketing vice president Alissa Heinerscheid said in an interview that she was inspired to update the "fratty" and "out of touch" humor of the brand with more inclusive messaging to attract a younger audience.

Travis observed that it was once was the popular choice for a casual beer:

"Now, many people, when they walk up to the bar, or they go out to the grocery, and they’re buying beer, they’re thinking to themselves, ‘I’ll buy anything other than Bud Light.’“

He added that other major companies should be cautious when it comes to marketing their products so as to not offend customers.

The failed campaign is a "warning to all brands out there" that there are consequences for their actions.

