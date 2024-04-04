KOZ Ent responds to BLACKPINK's Jennie’s reported feature in Zico's upcoming song and music video

Zico's agency KOZ Entertainment responded to the reports of BLACKPINK’s Jennie's alleged feature on the South Korean rapper's comeback song. On April 4, media agency Ten Asia reported that the BLACKPINK rapper will allegedly join forces with Zico for his upcoming song and will also be featured in his music video.

According to reports, the filming of the music video has already been concluded, however, the agency has not confirmed this information as the preparations for the Any Song singer's comeback are in full swing.

According to Xports, An official from KOZ Entertainment said,

“Zico is currently preparing for his comeback in April. Please understand that it is difficult to confirm other matters.”

Expand Tweet

More update on Zico's upcoming song on his 10th solo debut anniversary

Woo Ji-ho aka Zico is known for his astonishing rapping skills and has made his name in the Korean Hip-hop industry with his remarkable music. As a K-pop idol, songwriter, record producer, and hip-hop rapper, he is popular for his songs like Any Song, Okay Dokey, New Thing, Seoul Drift, and many more.

The singer is reportedly all geared up for his comeback song which is slated to be released in April 2024. He made his debut as a member of the K-pop group BLOCK B on April 14, 2011, and made his official solo debut in 2014. The upcoming song would be special for fans and the singer as it will commemorate his 10th solo debut anniversary.

Furthermore, Anticipation among fans is at an all-time high as this will mark his first music release since his last mini-album, Grown Ass Kid, 21 months ago in July 2022. Besides his comeback, the singer also spoilt a little about BOYNEXTDOOR's upcoming album in April.

Last year, Zico produced the K-pop boy group under his agency KOZ Entertainment, which rose to popularity for its infectious music. He recently appeared on an MBC World show, Reveal My Star's Life- The Manager, where he took the host around the HYBE BUILDING. In one of the clips, the cover of the boy group's upcoming album HOW? was spotted lying on his desk.

However, fans missed this when the episode aired and only realized it after the announcement of the album release. BOYNEXTDOOR's second EP HOW? will be released on April 15, 2024, reportedly ahead of Zico's comeback.

Expand Tweet

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Zico’s recent works

She recently made headlines for reportedly making a solo comeback with an album in June 2024. However, her agency briefly responded to the reports saying nothing has been confirmed about the album.

BLACKPINK's Jennie is appearing as the main cast member of the ongoing variety show, Apartment 404 alongside Yoo Jae-suk, Cha Tae-hyun, Lee Jung-ha, Oh Na-ra, and Yang Se-chan. The program is set to be released in a series of 8 episodes. The fans can watch episode 6, which aired on March 29. The final episode will air on April 12, 2024.

The show airs every Friday on tvN and is available for South Korean viewers on the OTT platforms TVING. Meanwhile, International viewers may watch the show on Amazon Prime Video. As for music, the BORN PINK singer recently made an unprecedented record with her solo debut single SOLO as the first female K-pop solo artist to surpass 1 billion views on YouTube

On the other hand, Zico was featured on PENOMECO's album [Rorschach] Part 1 released in April 2023. He was featured in two different songs called RINDAMAN and PEW!

He also participated in the remix version of the viral hit track Smoke by Dynamic Duo alongside some renowned musicians like Jessi, B.I., Jay Park, CHANGMO, Gaeko, and Padi released on November 2, 2023.