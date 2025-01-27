Krispy Kreme’s new Valentine's Day Doughnut Collection: Products, availability, and more details explored

One of the most renowned doughnut chains, Krispy Kreme, has launched its new Valentine's Day Doughnut Collection. To celebrate the festival of love, the chain has launched four heart-shaped doughnuts in the Bloom collection.

About their new collection on Monday, Krispy Kreme wrote:

"They’ll like you if you get them flowers... they’ll LOVE you if you get them doughnuts! Introducing the limited-edition Hearts In Bloom Collection from Krispy Kreme this Valentine’s Day – Featuring four new heart-shaped doughnuts that will make your heart flutter!"

The Valentine's Day Doughnut collection is available from Monday until the Valentine's Day. It can be ordered from Krispy Kreme's website and it is also available at select stores.

A look at Krispy Kreme's Valentine's Day Doughnuts

The Valentine's Day Doughnut Collection features four doughnuts, all shaped in the form of a heart. These are intended to make sure customers get a good Valentine's Day experience while also enjoying their favorite flavors.

Let's take a look at them:

You Make My Daisy Doughnut

This is an unglazed doughnut, which is filled with white cream. It is dipped in strawberry icing and is drizzled with yellow icing on on side and finally, topped with a daisy-shaped candy.

Blooming Heart Doughnut

This is also an unglazed doughnut. It is flavored with cookies and cream filling and has purple icing on the top along with hearts in bloom sprinkles.

Love You Bunches Doughnut

This unglazed doughnut comes with a chocolate cream filling. It has red icing on top and is decorated with green stems and pink-colored white chocolate curls to depict flowers.

You Are My Sunshine Doughnut

This doughnut is filled with caramel-flavor cream. It has plain chocolate icing which is topped with green stems and colored white chocolate artwork. It depicts a sunflower and this doughnut is unglazed as well.

Krispy Kreme's chief growth officer, Dave Skena, said about these new offerings:

“Our Hearts in Bloom Collection is perfect for sharing love and appreciation for anyone special in your life this Valentine’s Day. They might like flowers, but they’ll love our beautiful and delicious flower doughnuts. They are perfect for sweethearts, family, friends, and co-workers."

Availability and other details

Krispy Kreme's Valentine's Day Doughnut Collection was launched on Monday, January 27, 2025, and is available until Valentine's Day 2025. Interested individuals can order these from the company's website or at select stores.

The main collection contains four heart-shaped doughnuts in a box. However, there are some other options available on their website as well:

The Sweetest Bouquet

Customers can order the Valentine's Day collection in the form of a bouquet. It is basically a box of 12 doughnuts. It contains:

4 Original glazed doughnuts

2 You Make My Daisy doughnuts

2 Blooming Heart doughnuts

2 Love You bunches doughnuts

2 You Are My Sunshine doughnuts

Blooming Flavors for Any Size Crowd

Customers can also connect with Krispy Kreme for the Blooming collection for a larger gathering for an event. Just like the entire collection, this is only available until Valentine's Day 2025.

Krispy Kreme also has another collection live, which is their collaboration with Pop Tarts. This collection has three doughnuts:

Pop-Tarts Frosted Strawberry Doughnut

Pop-Tarts Frosted Chocolatey Fudge Doughnut

Pop-Tarts Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon Doughnut

Customers can also get their hands on these on the company's website or retail stores.

