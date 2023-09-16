Krystal’s Look at New York Fashion Week for Ralph Lauren Wins the Internet: “HOW CAN YOU BE SO BEAUTIFUL?”

Korean-American singer and actress, Chrystal Soo Jung, known by her professional name, Krystal, has set the internet buzzing with her look at the New York Fashion Week. The 28-year-old star showed up for the Ralph Lauren Spring Fashion Show at the NYFW looking like she stepped out of a magazine cover.

She was spotted in a shimmering floor-length strap dress paired with a glossy bronze purse. Her hair was styled into layered curls, giving her that windswept look, and complementing her outfit perfectly. The simplicity and earthy aesthetic of her style left fans worldwide in awe.

A fan on Twitter gushed over her, asking rhetorically how she could look so beautiful.

A fan gushes over the outfit for the NYFW on Twitter (Image via Twitter/@Elizabeth_Y417)

Positive reactions trail Krystal's outfit to the Ralph Lauren's NYFW Show

Both Instagram and Twitter (X) was flooded with praises for Krystal's outfit to the Ralph Lauren show.

Fans have poured compliments on the outfit (Image via Instagram)

Fans Poured compliments on the Korean beauty (Image via Instagram)

Krystal's rise to fame

Krystal is one of the most successful artists in the Korean showbiz industry. Discovered by the agency, S.M Entertainment, she began her modeling career, appearing in TV commercials.

She joined the K-pop group f(x) in 2009 and worked with four other girls as bandmates. She was then invited to join another group, called S.M. The Ballad. She later moved to television, playing her first significant role when she was cast in the musical romance, My Lovely Girl. She moved on from there to other successful projects that established her as a star in the Korean entertainment industry.

She is not only known for her roles in blockbuster movies, but also her sense of style.

She has a strong following on Instagram and continues to dazzle her fans with her understated elegance and cool ensembles, earning her awards like the 2016 Celebrity of the Year and photogenic award from the Korea Fashion Photographers Association.