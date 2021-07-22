"Bryce is terrible": KSI savagely roasts Bryce Hall over his boxing skills 

KSI made a guest appearance on Logan Paul's podcast following his paid-exclusive KSI Show. On July 20th, KSI joined Logan Paul to discuss their boxing careers before bringing up the Social Gloves boxing event.

KSI discussed his brother's, fellow YouTuber Deji, fight against Vinnie Hacker before turning the the conversation towards Bryce Hall's main event against Austin McBroom. He said:

"Bryce is terrible, bro. Bryce was like, he just, I don't know if he froze up but bro, like 40 street fights and he does that. What the f--k, man?"

George Janko, co-host of Impaulsive, then joked about how people in that many fights do not keep count of them.

For context, before the Social Gloves boxing event, Bryce Hall stated that from being in "forty street fights", he would be able to last in the ring. On June 12th, Bryce Hall lost in a technical knock-out against Austin McBroom.

Bryce Hall previously antagonized KSI on social media, specifically Twitter, in hopes of facing the British YouTuber in a boxing match before losing against McBroom.

KSI's guest appearance on Impaulsive

Following Logan Paul's appearance on the KSI Show, KSI sat down with Logan Paul to discuss Social Gloves' alleged bankruptcy following KSI's criticism of Bryce Hall.

"I don't even know if they've gotten paid, bro."

Logan Paul and KSI then discussed the pay-per-view rate of the boxing event ranging from 150 thousand to 300 thousand. KSI mentioned that brother Deji and "Gabe" were paid in advance.

"Bro, these boxing events are hard. As you know, as we learned with our first fight which we sold for ten dollars. We sold for ten dollars, cheap as f--k. On YouTube, 1.2 million bucks at ten dollars and pirated over three million others. I learned how hard it is to sell a pay-per-view."

KSI and Logan Paul then discussed Paul's fight against Floyd Mayweather before changing topics to celebrities reviving the sport of boxing.

"It's done so much, like, the amount of young people who are now into boxing...it's insane. What we've done is incredible. Making people fit, healthy, want to, you know, get in there and just change their life for the better rather than selling drugs or entering gangs...it's fully changing a lot of people's lives."

