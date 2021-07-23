"We can't get cancelled": KSI shares his thoughts on David Dobrik and Cancel Culture 

In a clip from KSI's guest appearance on the Impaulsive podcast on July 20, he mentions cancel culture as a whole and the position of YouTubers like David Dobrik within it.

"It says a lot...we're in a space that we actually can't get cancelled, it's impossible for us to get cancelled and obviously, like, I've see you...I see getting cancelled as a vacation. It's literally just a long vacation."

Co-host George Janko commented on what KSI was saying could possibly be used against him when the next wave of "cancelations" began. KSI reiterated his previous statement, saying, "Then I will enjoy my months on vacation."

"Legit, that's what I see being cancelled as and, I don't know, I just feel like we're in a space where our audience have been invested in us and it's gonna be really hard to rip that away from us. It's like you're with your significant other and then some random person goes, 'You're not allowed to be together.' You know what I mean? You still have feelings."

KSI and Logan Paul discuss Cancel Culture

Logan Paul quickly responded to KSI's comment, stating that it depended on the crime in regards to "cancelation." Logan Paul was previously "canceled" in 2017 following his travels to Japan and disrespecting the culture, along with filming a recently deceased person, joking about them and posting the video. George Janko brought up how certain violence could potentially be under "cancelation."

KSI cleared up his statement by saying:

"I think there's two things, there could be more but I think pedophilia is like a major no-no. That's f--ked, if you do any of that, yeah that's not on. But I think the next one is, bro, I was gonna say murder but you got rappers who kill people and they get praised for it."

The topic of conversation quickly shifted into music and KSI began talking about his music career and the positive messages he tries to convey through his music.

"My lyrics, a lot of the time, they're mostly positive...I always try to push my audience to tell them 'Yeah, you can be whoever you want to be. You can do whatever you want.'"

Neither KSI nor Logan Paul made any further comment on the situation regarding David Dobrik other than his return to posting after his three-month hiatus.

