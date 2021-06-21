"You look like sh*t": KSI unites with Deji only to roast him during a wholesome pep talk 

Deji may have lost the fight, but KSI won't let him live it down. In a previous video, KSI criticized his brother's workout regime and physique for the YouTubers vs TikTokers fight on June 12th. During the fight, Deji lost against Vinnie Hacker.

On June 20th, Deji posted a new video on his YouTube channel titled "Reunion With My Brother." In it, KSI sits next to him and they discuss Deji's well-criticized loss against Hacker.

Deji frequently references the KSI video, stating:

"I like to take shortcuts and you said it yourself, you can't cheat boxing."

KSI simply agreed with him, adding that Hacker was "fitter" than Deji. Deji retorts, saying that the original plan was to knock him out in the first round.

Deji explained that the gym he went to gave him a weak regime and he would cheat himself out of fulfilling short-term workout goals.

"The fitness should've been there. He should've just taken you out of the fight. But I guess money, innit?" -KSI

KSI and Deji's Discussion of the fight

KSI and Deji discussed the possibility of returning to boxing after he fully transforms his regime and physique. Deji believes that his mentality will change after he achieves his workout goals but KSI mentioned that "your mentality changes when your mentality changes."

"Your mentality doesn't just go, 'Okay, time to switch. Time to be an athlete now.'"

KSI then asked what Deji thought about the video dedicated to him. Deji responded:

I loved it. It was actually really good.

KSI further explained to his brother that the tone of his video was not meant to come off as negative and if Deji construed it that way, "[he's] actually lost it."

The two then shared a few laughs at KSI's jokes from the last video, with KSI saying, "I got to clown you, bro. It is what it is."

While scrolling through the reddit page 'Deji,' they read a post with the photo attached declaring Hacker the winner: "Please don't clown on Deji. He lost and it's okay, I understand that he was not in shape but please give him support he needs."

"You look like sh-t, fam. You look like sh-t."

Deji then expressed his own disappointment in himself and stated that he hadn't watched the fight. KSI mentioned that he would look at it back in due time.

Edited by Gautham Balaji