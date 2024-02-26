Recently, Kylie Jenner launched the campaign for her upcoming drop of KHY 004, sharing an assortment of clothing pieces in monochromatic shades. The fashion mogul Kylie has displayed knot dresses, skirts, and other clothing pieces from this launch, where fans have shared mixed reactions.

The style maven stated that the KHY 004 collection will be at the store on February 28, 2024. Kylie Jenner was seen posing with other models in the series of campaigns. One of the notable clothing pieces was the knotted dress, which was seen previously in a makeup tutorial video of the model.

Netizens, however, shared mixed reactions to this drop. While some of Kylie's fans loved the collection and wanted to buy every element, some have mocked her fiercely.

An internet user named @denid011 remarked:

@denid011 commented on the KHY 004 campaign shoot " What is this, lazy fashion" ( Image via @Kyliejenner/Instagram)

Several other fans have remarked differently, which are etched below.

Fans shared mixed reactions to Kylie Jenner's upcoming drop KHY 004

The collection of KHY 004

Kylie Jenner, the fashion mogul and entrepreneur, has showcased her fresh collection on Instagram. This collection consists of a suede stretch knotted top and a cutout skirt. The top is structured in a sleeveless pattern, with a knot embellishment on the left hand. The skirt she wore has a cutout texture at the waist.



The notable suede stretch twisted dress was tailored in a sleek pattern while the twisted fabric was added around the shoulder. This ensemble can be seen in muted beige, black, and white.







Through social media, fans have flooded their comments about Jenner's upcoming drop. Some fans of her appreciated the new design of the collection, while some openly criticized the ensemble.

Some commented that this collection suits people with a slender body. Some added that only physiques akin to Kylie's could pull them off. An internet user remarked that the material looked cheap, while another commented that these photoshoots highlighted her insecurities.

Through the campaign, Kylie has showcased her flawless body, which drove some fans wrong. Some commented that it underscored the idea of being in the perfect shape. Some others mocked the dress by comparing it with toilet paper.

Also, another fashion mogul, Gigi Hadid, commented "gorgeous mama" on one of these pictures, underscoring the popularity of Jenner. Several other fans have shared that they are obsessed with the pieces and can not wait to grab them.

However, all the pieces will be available in the KHY store on February 28, 2024, and one can grab them from KHY.com.