“Lackluster”: RHOP fans react to season 7 reunion trailer, call it “underwhelming”

Bravo's RHOP (Real Housewives of Potomac) recently released the reunion trailer for season 7 and fans have already started to share their opinions about it. The sneak peek showcases the discussion of Karen and Robyn's feud.

The season finale of the show will air on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT on Bravo. Two weeks after the RHOP season 7 finale, the series will air its reunion on February 19. The reunion will be divided into three parts, with the remaining two segments airing at the same scheduled time on the following two Sundays on February 26 and March 5, respectively.

In the trailer, Karen is seen claiming that she knows Robyn's husband was seeing another woman. Robyn also addressed the allegations on the reunion teaser and claimed that her husband, Juan, was bored during the pandemic and sent a filthy message to another woman.

Robyn cleared the air and added that although Juan sent a message, nothing happened between him and the woman he sent the text to. In the reunion trailer, the ladies also discuss Karen's alleged boyfriend who they call "blue eyes." As it happens, viewers will also see Charisse appear in the same episode, who seems ready to spill the tea about Karen.

However, after taking a look at the trailer, fans took to social media platforms to slam the RHOP season 7 reunion trailer and said that it was unflattering. User @BrandiYams even tweeted:

"So but #rhop reunion trailer wasn't giving at all. Lackluster"

RHOP fans are left "disappointed" as the series releases the season 7 reunion trailer

Given the lack of any exciting events in the reunion episode, fans took to Twitter to criticize the series for the "horrible" trailer, further stating that they were "disappointed." Some fans added that it was "underwhelming" and that they were waiting for the series to come to an end.

Christian Flores @ChrisFlores98 🤷🏻‍♂️ I’m ready for the season to be OVER already This Potomac Reunion trailer is very lackluster I’m disappointed🤷🏻‍♂️ I’m ready for the season to be OVER already #RHOP This Potomac Reunion trailer is very lackluster I’m disappointed 😢 🤷🏻‍♂️ I’m ready for the season to be OVER already #RHOP

He’s a Rick Houseeeee @RickyKavin1213 That RHOP Reunion trailer was underwhelming ... Andy doesnt need to host the black reunions #RHOP That RHOP Reunion trailer was underwhelming ... Andy doesnt need to host the black reunions #RHOP

Long rolling hills of necks @rodneythavoice The reunion trailer is giving RHOBH S11 reunion. Flop. I’m hoping they really are saving the best for the actual reunion episodes, but they have done a horrible job at convincing people to watch. It’s giving change the channel. #rhop The reunion trailer is giving RHOBH S11 reunion. Flop. I’m hoping they really are saving the best for the actual reunion episodes, but they have done a horrible job at convincing people to watch. It’s giving change the channel. #rhop https://t.co/sqJCfSWCWm

izzykemsley @izzykemsley That #RHOP reunion trailer was boring asf That #RHOP reunion trailer was boring asf

thepeoplewannaknow @tpwknowchile So the reunion trailer for #RHOP #RHOP Reunion was underwhelming tbh and I see why the reunion sneak peek 🫣 came first because they knew it was boring So the reunion trailer for #RHOP #RHOPReunion was underwhelming tbh and I see why the reunion sneak peek 🫣 came first because they knew it was boring https://t.co/qzAB25NWOX

Houston Jeffries @SapienteNIGma . There’s some serious issues that needs to be addressed and as we said Ms So the #RHOP Reunion trailer looks. There’s some serious issues that needs to be addressed and as we said Ms @Andy ain’t the girl for the job. 🙄. Shes late 🙄 she doesn’t ask the right questions or address situations from the right angles .. So the #RHOP Reunion trailer looks 💤 😴. There’s some serious issues that needs to be addressed and as we said Ms @Andy ain’t the girl for the job. 🙄. Shes late 🙄 she doesn’t ask the right questions or address situations from the right angles ..

An OG needs to go, and we all know who it is… I was extremely underwhelmed by the #RHOP reunion trailer. It might be time for a big change in Potomac, and Production needs to have a big sit down with these ladies about fake stories.An OG needs to go, and we all know who it is… I was extremely underwhelmed by the #RHOP reunion trailer. It might be time for a big change in Potomac, and Production needs to have a big sit down with these ladies about fake stories.An OG needs to go, and we all know who it is… https://t.co/pUnITOp6As

The trailer for RHOP season 7 reunion shows Candiace telling Gizelle that she uses "this show to lie on people"

The trailer features drama arising between Gizelle and Candiace over Chris's Basset. The latter can be seen telling Gizelle:

"You use this show to lie on people because you have nothing else going on."

Later in the trailer, when the husbands come out, Chris questions Gizelle:

"What did I do? I’ve suffered through this for ten months. Losing clients. Losing money. Answering to my family."

Ashley, on the other hand, opens up about her divorce from Michael, while Jacqueline pays the set a visit and comes for Mia as she shared:

"You were never the CEO of your company. Your family business is all in shambles."

RHOP season 7 will air with its finale on Sunday night at 8 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

