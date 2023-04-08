 Layla Silvernail Gofundme: Fundraiser launched as two suspects arrested in Florida Teens murder

On Tuesday, April 4, the family of deceased teenager Layla Silvernail launched a fundraiser to raise money for her memorial. According to the GoFundMe page, Layla Silvernail was found shot on the side of the road on Thursday, March 30. While she was discovered alive, she was found with no brain activity and died soon after. Florida authorities report that she was among three deceased teenage victims targeted by two juvenile gunmen in separate incidents across a 48-hour period. The suspects have been arrested.

Trigger warning: This article concerns gun violence, the reader's discretion is advised

As per People News, the juvenile suspects gunned down Layla Silvernail, 16-year-old Camille Quarles, and a 17-year-old boy who has yet to be identified. Officials believe that both suspects, identified as Christopher Atkins and Robert Robinson, may have been gang-affiliated. Investigators believe that the three victims may have been involved in burglaries and robberies with the suspects, who reportedly turned on them. A third suspect, Tahj Brewton, is wanted by the authorities.

Family members and authorities respond to the shootings of Layla Silvernail and two other teens

According to the GoFundMe page, Layla Silvernail's family aims to raise $10,000 to fund the teen's funeral and memorial service. As of April 8, they have raised over $7000. They also noted that they plan on donating the victim's organs to those in need.

As per investigators, Silvernail and the two other vicitms were potentially criminal accomplices of the suspects. Silvernail was the first of the three victims targeted in the shooting spree carried out by Christopher Atkins and Robert Robinson. On March 30, officers found her alive in critical condition near Forest Lakes Park. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

It was reported that the following morning, at 8 am, the 17-year-old male victim was found dead on the side of the road. On April 1, officials discovered Camille Quarles in the trunk of Silvernail's vehicle.

Officials reported:

"The vehicle was approximately nine miles away from the location where Layla Silvernail was located."

They added that the suspects may have had a disagreement with the criminals about the spoils of their illegal activities.

Authorities said:

"Basically, in simple terms there is no honor among thieves. And at some point, these three individuals turned on our three victims and murdered them."

Officials dismissed rumors that the murders were the work of a serial killer, stating that they are now investigating the case in relation to the alleged gang-affiliations of those involved.

Layla Silvernail's family has not commented on the victim's supposed ties to the gangs. They described Silvernail as an avid softball player who was known for her strong relationship with her teammates.

