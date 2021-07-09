"Leave him alone": Niall Horan teases TikTok collab with Dixie D'Amelio, and fans aren't too happy

Former One Direction member Niall Horan has seemingly joined TikTok star status with Dixie D'Amelio, thanks to a tweet on July 8th.
In his tweet, the singer said he was "a TikTok star now" before mentioning the platform's stars, Charli and Dixie. The D'Amelio sisters previously became famous for performing dances to music.
Both were part of a TikTok-specific Hype House before leaving in early 2020. Currently, Dixie D'Amelio interviews other influencers on her YouTube channel, while Charli D'Amelio posts daily vlogs.
Within minutes of Niall Horan's tweet, Dixie D'Amelio responded with this quote:
"heyyyyy let's make some tiktoks"
For more context, Niall Horan is 27, while Dixie D'Amelio is 19. Hence, fans have not expressed excitement for the possibility of a collaboration between the two.
Also read: Who is Chris Miles? All about Tana Mongeau's new boyfriend as duo confirm relationship on Twitter
Critical response to Niall Horan and Dixie D'Amelio's possible collaboration
After being reposted by Twitter user defnoodles, many users began commenting about the possibility of a collaboration. A few netizens came to Niall Horan's defense, explaining that his mentioning of Charli and Dixie D'Amelio was simply for their presence on the social media app.
However, more users outweighed the comments, many asking the 27-year-old not to go through with the collab.
Also read: Is the ACE Family broke? House eviction drama worsens as Austin McBroom allegedly set to sell house amid foreclosure and pending mortgage payments
Other users commented that Niall Horan was possibly stepping down to relate to younger fans. Overwhelmingly, Twitter users began referencing other former One Direction member Liam Payne collaborating with Dixie D'Amelio as a failure.
In October 2020, Payne released a Christmas pop song with the elder D'Amelio sister. The song was not met with praise and, since its release, has been streamed thirty-four million times on Spotify and has over five million views on YouTube.
The track, titled "Naughty List," describes two people coming together and ending up on the naughty list for "kissing."
Some comments pointed toward Harry Styles, asking him not to follow the same path as his former bandmates. Since the statement, neither Dixie D'Amelio nor Niall Horan has posted any collaboration content.
Also read: Who is Bella Hadid dating? All about her new boyfriend Marc Kalman as couple seemingly confirm romance
Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.