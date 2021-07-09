"Leave him alone": Niall Horan teases TikTok collab with Dixie D'Amelio, and fans aren't too happy

Former One Direction member Niall Horan has seemingly joined TikTok star status with Dixie D'Amelio, thanks to a tweet on July 8th.

In his tweet, the singer said he was "a TikTok star now" before mentioning the platform's stars, Charli and Dixie. The D'Amelio sisters previously became famous for performing dances to music.

Both were part of a TikTok-specific Hype House before leaving in early 2020. Currently, Dixie D'Amelio interviews other influencers on her YouTube channel, while Charli D'Amelio posts daily vlogs.

Within minutes of Niall Horan's tweet, Dixie D'Amelio responded with this quote:

"heyyyyy let's make some tiktoks"

For more context, Niall Horan is 27, while Dixie D'Amelio is 19. Hence, fans have not expressed excitement for the possibility of a collaboration between the two.

MILDLY INTERESTING: Dixie D’Amelio and One Direction’s Niall Horan may be collabing soon. pic.twitter.com/NID9wXrQhc — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 8, 2021

Critical response to Niall Horan and Dixie D'Amelio's possible collaboration

After being reposted by Twitter user defnoodles, many users began commenting about the possibility of a collaboration. A few netizens came to Niall Horan's defense, explaining that his mentioning of Charli and Dixie D'Amelio was simply for their presence on the social media app.

However, more users outweighed the comments, many asking the 27-year-old not to go through with the collab.

I think he said it sarcastically bc they’re the most famous tiktokers. I dont think its that deep — emma (@emma84201602) July 8, 2021

Niall please don’t do this — isabel (@isabel_roseee) July 8, 2021

Cmon Niall let's not do that pic.twitter.com/GUIvmd7RcG — Sav (@savvytaffy) July 9, 2021

Other users commented that Niall Horan was possibly stepping down to relate to younger fans. Overwhelmingly, Twitter users began referencing other former One Direction member Liam Payne collaborating with Dixie D'Amelio as a failure.

In October 2020, Payne released a Christmas pop song with the elder D'Amelio sister. The song was not met with praise and, since its release, has been streamed thirty-four million times on Spotify and has over five million views on YouTube.

The track, titled "Naughty List," describes two people coming together and ending up on the naughty list for "kissing."

trust me, as a liam stan…..no https://t.co/3kMNuQufaW — em ✨ (@heartmeetliam) July 8, 2021

No..she already had Liam. she’s not having Niall. — 🤪🏳️‍🌈 (@_multi__fandom_) July 8, 2021

I’m sorry to diectioners but this is why no one cares about any of them but Zayn and Harry anymore 💀 — Psychee K (@inluviewithyou) July 8, 2021

When Charli and Dixie get a Niall notice before you: pic.twitter.com/cpCZSb7Db9 — SHREYAA IS PROUD OF LIAM♡🏳️‍🌈 (@Sxflicker) July 8, 2021

we DONT need niall x dixie collab https://t.co/m5s6R5nieU — yoon ?? (@ikissnialll) July 9, 2021

So Dixie followed Niall on tiktok... that’s enough for today ..I’m gonna leave 🤠 — Bella ✯🧚 (@alwayslouieee) July 8, 2021

leave him alone he wasn’t serious.. don’t poison him with your toxic a$$ damelio poison — Ramana ♡︎ (@iicfshome) July 8, 2021

I swear if they collab i am ending it all — reilly♡ (@niallssuperbass) July 8, 2021

🕯🕯no dixie and niall colab🕯🕯 — amanda hehe era (@champxgnelovers) July 8, 2021

Some comments pointed toward Harry Styles, asking him not to follow the same path as his former bandmates. Since the statement, neither Dixie D'Amelio nor Niall Horan has posted any collaboration content.

