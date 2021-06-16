"Leave it alone": Rita Moreno sparks backlash online after defending Lin-Manuel Miranda over "In The Heights" colorism controversy

Rita Moreno has shown her support towards Lin-Manuel Miranda after the film "In the Heights" was criticized for its lack of Afro-Latino representation. While a few people appreciated her, others were also not happy with her comments.

The Puerto Rican actress was recently seen on the latest episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert promoting her documentary, "Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It." Rita interrupted their conversation and said she wanted to talk about the In the Heights controversy.

Rita Moreno on the In The Heights controversy

In her attempt to defend Lin-Manuel Miranda, the 89-year-old claimed that he was the man who brought Latino-ness and Puerto Rican-ness to America. Rita added she is proud since Miranda is the producer of her upcoming documentary.

Stephen Colbert asked her to explain her point in detail, and she responded:

"Well, I'm simply saying, can't you just wait a while and leave it alone. Many people are Puertorriqueños, who are also from Guatemala, who are dark and fair. We are all colors in Puerto Rico. And this is how it is, and it would be so nice if they hadn't come up with that and just left it alone, just for now. I mean, they're attacking the wrong person."

Rita Moreno's support towards Lin-Manuel Miranda came a day after the latter apologized for the lack of representation in the 2005 movie. He said that he could hear the heart and frustration over colorism.

The 41-year-old said he understands that without sufficient dark-skinned Afro-Latino representation, the work feels extractive of the community they want to represent with pride and joy. He added:

"I'm trying to paint a mosaic of this community, and we fell short. I'm truly sorry. I'm learning from the feedback, I thank you for raising it, and I'm listening (sic)."

Miranda concluded by saying that he would do better in future projects, ensuring that he is dedicated to learning and evolving.

Rita came out in support of the producer, but her comments did not sit well with the online community, who expressed disappointment with her remarks:

“Well I’m simply saying, can’t you just wait a while and leave it alone?” Moreno responded.



That’s such a damming quote, and I’m totally disappointed with Rita Moreno. https://t.co/hTy7u3Izhy — Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) June 16, 2021

#FunFact: Rita Moreno's skin was darkened for her role as Anita in the 1961 adaptation of "West Side Story," which launched her career with an Oscar win. Although she didn't have a say in the matter. But clearly, for Black Latinx in Hollywood, "wait a while" is so 1960s. https://t.co/tSn4YCJCQR — TAMBAY OBENSON (@TambayObenson) June 16, 2021

I love Rita Moreno but this is the opposite of it. We have had a century of movie roles being reserved for the lightest skinned Latino, Black & Asian ppl. This is not breaking new ground & there is nothing for dark skinned ppl to be waiting for https://t.co/fAw9w1qn9g — DEFUND & ABOLISH POLICE, REFUND OUR COMMUNITIES (@BreeNewsome) June 16, 2021

Rita Moreno didnt have a problem when Afro-Latinos got together to stop #OneDayAtATime from being cancelled for the 1st through 7th time pic.twitter.com/9MxApidUYb — Dana (Store Name) #AmplyBlackVoices (@sagesurge) June 16, 2021

I love Rita Moreno DOWN, but mama you were fully in brownface for like 75% of your career. https://t.co/3JKWsFNSD6 — feral introvert💫 (@battymamzelle) June 16, 2021

“Can’t you just wait a while?” “we are all colors in puerto rico!” HUH??? Rita Moreno, we know there’s all colors, but WHY aren’t they portrayed accurately in TV and film then?? We know there’s Afro-latinos in Washington Heights and it’s crazy they were not there — orpheˣ (@shemightbite) June 16, 2021

Rita Moreno opened her mouth and my abuelita spoke through her. Disappointed, but not actually surprised. Because having HER, of all people, dismiss the colorism problem in the latine community basically shows how deep it runs. — Lissete Lanuza Sáenz (@lizziethat) June 16, 2021

“Can’t you just wait a while…” EXCUSE ME?? Rita Moreno really just told dark skin Latinos to sit there and wait. Let the light skin ones go first. IM SICK. https://t.co/OEtDvTvH6K — RJ (@Dumbledore_BB) June 16, 2021

*light skinned people cast in 3736636278383663727 latino tv/film projects*



*backlash erupts after light skinned people cast in film about predominately afro-latinx neighborhood*



rita moreno: “you can never do right, it seems” — jules (@thecityofjules) June 16, 2021

Rita Moreno said darkies CALM DOWN 💀 Naurrr…she wrong for dis. https://t.co/AZLfOniPgm — markie (@marcusthough) June 16, 2021

The American musical drama film features Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, and Jimmy Smits in the lead roles. In the Heights was released in theaters on June 10th, 2021.

