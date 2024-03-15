Lenny Henry weight loss: Comedian's diet tips explored as he gets emotional over hosting his last Red Nose Day

Lenny Henry is preparing to host his final Red Nose Day on Friday, March 15, 2024, airing on BBC One. The British actor and comedian, who has been a cornerstone of Red Nose Day for decades, recently reflected on his journey and shared insights into his health journey, including diet tips that have helped him along the way.

Tonight, at 07:00 pm GMT, Henry will be hosting the last time on Red Nose Day, a charity platform to end child poverty that was co-founded by the comedian 39 years ago. In a BBC interview today, Henry said,

"I think it needs new blood, and I'm definitely old blood. So it's time for change."

In 2014, Henry was diagnosed with diabetes, due to which he had to be on a strict diet. He has since shared his diet tips, emphasizing the inclusion of broccoli and plenty of juices in his diet.

Comedian Lenny Henry's diet tips revealed amid emotional Red Nose Day farewell:

The British actor and comedian, born in 1985, was overcome with emotion as he prepared to bid farewell to his long-running Red Nose Day broadcast on Friday, March 15, 2024, as reported by BBC.

Sir Lenny Henry, who co-founded the charity and fundraising platform Red Nose Day 39 years ago, expressed great pride in the achievements of its fundraising efforts.

Sir Henry to bid farewell Red Nose Day (Image via Getty)

In the 2024 show, broadcast on BBC One, Maya Jama, David Tennant, and Davina McCall joined Lenny Henry as co-hosts. As Sir Henry bids farewell, the team will be joined by Romesh Ranganathan, Joel Dommett, Rosie Ramsey, and Paddy McGuinness.

In a BBC interview, Sir Henry explained his belief that it was time for the new generation to take over and run this charity. He said,

"This is a good time to part ways and to allow a new generation to take the baton and move the whole thing on a bit."

As news of his farewell spread, the British comedian's diet plan was explored. In 2014, Lenny Henry disclosed that he had been diagnosed with diabetes and embarked on a weight loss journey to stay healthy. He revealed that he was on a strict regimen, limiting himself to consuming only one type of food. The comedian stated:

"I'm a bit diabetic, so I was put on a very strict diet. I've lost between two and a half and three stone. I was big. What's my secret? Well, it's eating broccoli and not much else. It has worked! It's lots of greens, lots of juice, and lots of walking."

Lenny Henry shared his weight loss journey (Image via Getty)

Sir Henry has been open about his journey towards a healthier lifestyle, as he revealed that his new fitness routine includes yoga. He further added,

"I've also been running a lot. You've got to eat no sugar and drink hardly any alcohol; all the stuff you like. You can't Hobnob your way through the day."

As Henry prepares to host his final Red Nose Day, the highlights have been unveiled, which include the spoof movie adaptation of The Traitors. Suranne Jones will play host Claudia Winkleman, Jonathan Bailey will star as winner Harry, David Walliams as Paul, and Asim Chaudhry as Jaz.

Reportedly, actors from the BBC mockumentary W1A will come back in a skit in which they will try to pick someone new to take over Sir Lenny Henry's role.