Lester Holt's net worth explored as popular news anchor leaves NBC Nightly News

Lester Holt, a longtime anchor is stepping down from his role as the host of NBC Nightly News after a decade. Holt, 65, announced his departure in a memo to NBC News staff, confirming that he will move into a full-time role at Dateline NBC, a program he has been involved with since 2011.

Ad

In his announcement, Lester Holt expressed his excitement about expanding his role at Dateline,

“I am thrilled to be able to work more closely with my enormously talented friends at Dateline as the broadcast continues to grow and attract new viewers in new places,” he wrote.

Lester Holt's estimated net worth is $35 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. Reportedly, he gets a yearly salary of $10 million from NBC. Holt has worked for CBS and NBC, moderated presidential debates, and appeared in films and TV shows.

Ad

His ability to work in broadcast journalism and media appears to have brought him financial success over the decades of building his career, as stated by Celebrity Net Worth.

Lester Holt’s Journalism Journey

Ad

Born on March 8, 1959, on an Air Force Base in Marin County, California, Lester Don Holt, Jr. spent his youth in Sacramento.

He worked as a disc jockey at a local radio station, before becoming a television news person. Holt had joined CBS in the early 1980s and worked as a reporter and anchor for nearly two decades in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago.

In 2000, Holt hosted for NBC Nightly News and Today, joining MSNBC and making appearances for reunited NBC Nightly News on occasion. In 2015 he took over the full-time weekday anchor role after leading the weekend edition of Nightly News. With this Holt became the first African American to host the network’s nightly news program as a solo anchor.

Ad

In addition to journalism, Lester Holt has been featured parts in films like The Fugitive and TV shows like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. He has a passion for music and can play the bass guitar. Mark Holt has been married to Carol Hagen since 1982. Stefan is also a news anchor, and they have two sons.

Ad

His move to Dateline NBC aligns with his experience in investigative journalism, a role he has held since 2011.

Lester Holt is the second NBC anchor to step down recently, following Hoda Kotb’s departure from Today last month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback