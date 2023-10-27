“LET’S HYPE THIS!”: Fans overwhelmed with pride as SEVENTEEN becomes the first K-pop group to hold their own session at UNESCO Youth Forum

K-pop group SEVENTEEN has added another feather to their cap, achieving a remarkable feat, this time in a different field. For the past 8 years, this 13-member boy group has operated as a unit, delighting fans with their music. One of the most applauded aspects of SEVENTEEN is their music's quality and its ability to inspire through catchy beats.

On October 27, 2023, fans received the announcement that the group would be the first K-pop artist ever to hold their own session for the prestigious UNESCO organization at their Youth Forum. This event is scheduled to take place in the upcoming month of November 2023 at Paris, and fans were overwhelmed with pride as their beloved group's impact did not go unnoticed.

SEVENTEEN to hold an hour session to their name at 2023's UNESCO Youth Forum

In a groundbreaking moment for both K-pop and youth engagement, SEVENTEEN has etched its name in history by becoming the first K-pop group to lead its own session at the UNESCO Youth Forum. This remarkable achievement signifies a huge step forward for both the group and the global K-pop community.

In a historic precedent, their senior group BTS had seized the opportunity to perform and deliver speeches at the prestigious United Nations, marking themselves as the first group ever to have their dedicated session on an international (social change) platform. Following in these footsteps, and surpassing many other idols, this group of 13 individuals is now on its way to creating its own chapter in history.

The UNESCO Youth Forum, an integral part of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), serves as a platform for young individuals worldwide to discuss, share, and inspire change on a multitude of critical issues. With a primary focus on education and global challenges, the forum provides a unique opportunity for the youth to voice their concerns and ideas on an international stage.

Their agency announced:

“SEVENTEEN will be taking the podium at the 13th UNESCO Youth Forum held at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, France on November 14 at 7 p.m.”

This session will go on for an entire hour, where all the members will be given an opportunity to speak their own thoughts as well as perform as a group. These speeches will revolve around socially crucial topics like education and unity among the youth of today, across the world, all the while proving to be youth icons themselves.

Fans who were overwhelmed by this news showered their praises upon their beloved group:

By representing K-pop at such a prestigious international forum, SEVENTEEN has contributed to the global recognition of the genre's positive impact. It's a significant milestone in the global journey of K-pop, showcasing that it's not just about entertainment but can also be a powerful force for change, unity, and empowerment.

As the world continues to recognize the influence of K-pop and its ability to connect people worldwide, the role of artists like SEVENTEEN in shaping and inspiring global youth is bound to expand. Their participation in the UNESCO Youth Forum is an essential chapter in the ever-evolving story of K-pop's impact on the world stage.