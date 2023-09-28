“Let’s talk about what’s inhumane”: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott blames NYC Democrats for toddler’s death from fentanyl at daycare

On September 27, during his visit to New York City, Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott attacked New York City Democrats as "inhumane" and pointed at President Biden's border policy for the sad fentanyl poisoning of a toddler in a Bronx daycare.

The Republican governor spoke at a Manhattan Institute event sponsored by the right-leaning Manhattan Institute, which serves as the main migrant entry point for the city.

New York Post reported that after the function at the Manhattan Institute, Abbott spoke with The Post at the Yale Club and said that:

“Let’s talk about what’s inhumane. What’s inhumane is a 1-year-old child dying in New York because of fentanyl”.

He referred to the death of Nicholas Feliz Dominici, who passed away earlier this month after inhaling fentanyl. This synthetic opioid is fifty times stronger than heroin at a daycare, later discovered as a drug front.

On the other hand, Greg Abbott also admired Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams for putting pressure on Joe Biden over the "national crisis" of the over 116,000 migrants who have entered the city since last year.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also blamed Joe Biden for NYC’s immigration policy

The owner of the Bronx daycare, Grei Mendez, and her tenant were arrested after one-year-old Nicholas Dominici passed away on Saturday, September 16, from fentanyl exposure. Dominici became ill on Friday, September 15, due to being exposed to drugs while being watched by Mendez at the facility.

According to investigators, the fentanyl that killed the kid was stashed under a mat in the sleeping area while the kids slept. After being exposed to the potent drug, three more kids were hospitalized.

Police also arrested Carlisto Acevedo Brito, who rented a room within the home-based childcare facility, and the creche owner, Grei Mendez, over the weekend.

According to a recent development in the case, Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott stated President Biden was the cause of the sad event. In a Wednesday speech sponsored by the libertarian Manhattan Institute, the Republican governor criticized Biden.

Additionally, Abbott brought up the recent tragedy at the daycare facility in the Bronx that also served as a heroin trafficking hub. Moreover, he also claimed that the death of the one-year-old kid was an awful and inhumane incident. Furthermore, Governor Abbott also cited the "open border policies" of the White House as the cause. According to NY1, he said:

“The challenge that the city of New York and the state of New York are dealing with is caused by one person: Joe Biden. They must prevail upon their president for more than just money. They need a change in policy.”

As per the Seattle Times, he also said:

“What is going on in New York is calm and organized compared to the real chaos of what we see on the border not every day, but every hour of every day”.

He may have referred to the almost 120,000 migrants that New York has admitted since the spring of last year, according to NY1.

On Wednesday, when several news outlets like the New York Post asked about Abbott's comment, New York officials fought back. Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York, also a Democrat, stated during a press conference that he will not be accepting guidance from Greg Abbott.

Additionally, the office of Eric Adams in New York City charged Greg Abbott with utilizing immigrants as political pawns.