Liese Dodd murder: Ex-boyfriend Deundrea Holloway accused of beheading pregnant Illinois woman

On Tuesday, Deundrea Holloway was charged with the murder of Liese Dodd, his 22-year-old pregnant ex-girlfriend.

According to the New York Post, on June 9, authorities discovered Liese Dodd’s severed head in a dumpster at her home in Alton, Illinois. On June 16, 22-year-old Holloway was arrested at his home in South Jefferson for stealing a bike. However, once he was in custody, Illinois police found reason to believe that he was connected to the murder of Liese Dodd.

‘Monster’ Beheads Pregnant Girlfriend, Throws her Head in Dumpster: Police



“She was savagely killed. She was decapitated,” Alton Police Chief said.



The victim’s mother, Heidi Noel, called the authorities after discovering the body of her daughter at her home on Bolivar Street. According to St. Louis Post-Dispatch, at the time of her death, she had been planning a baby shower.

Noel told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that while Deundrea Holloway and Liese Dodd had been in an on-and-off relationship for the past 2 years, the suspect is not the father of the unborn child.

Holloway is currently being detained at the Alton Police Department. He has been charged with two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child, dismembering a human body, concealment of a homicide and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Liese Dodd's mother, Heidi Noel, opens up about her daughter

Noel told KMOV that she would check in with her daughter every day, as the relationship between her and Holloway was often turbulent. She also stated that at the time of her death, Dodd was preparing for a career as a nurse:

“She had attended college and was planning on going into the medical field. I’m a nurse, and, so, she was towing with heading in that direction.”

She also described her daughter as a "bright light that cared for everyone," before going on to say that they had been planning her baby shower, which was due to take place at the end of the month:

"I had just sent out invitations the prior Saturday for the baby shower. We were just excited and gathering the items you need to have a baby.”

In her interview with KTV, Noel also spoke out against Holloway’s actions.

“I’m glad that he’s off the streets, and that is my big hope is that he’s no longer able to do this to anyone else.”

Who is Deundrea Holloway: Past criminal activity

According to Macoupin County State’s Attorney, Jordan Garrison, Deundrea Holloway was a troubled individual with a history of petty crime. Reportedly, in 2019 he had been charged with robbing a friend, for which he received 2 years’ probation and a $900 fine.

As per Litchfield Police Chief Kenny Riker, Holloway had encountered the cops on numerous occasions due to traffic offenses, but was not seen as a serious criminal.

In a video posted on Facebook, Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido condemned the murder, saying:

“It’s abominable. It is completely terrible what happened to her.”

As per People News, pleas have not yet been entered in the case and Holloway's legal representatives, too, are yet to be confirmed.

