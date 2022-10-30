Lilly Warren GoFundMe raises more than $58000 as Utah teen is killed by truck while walking to school

On Tuesday morning, 17-year-old Lilly Warren was fatally struck by a pickup truck while on her way to school in Springville. She died the next day after being taken to Utah Valley Hospital with a severe traumatic brain injury.

A GoFundMe page was set up for Lilly Warren by a family friend on behalf of her parents, Sam and Holly, while she was being taken to the hospital to help raise money for her medical expenses. The fundraiser raised more than $58,000, thanks to 664 donations.

Logan Millsap @LoganTMillsap I'm trying to push hard for bulb-outs/curb extensions at the Springville intersection where Lilly Warren was killed this week.



If you have favorite examples of quick-build, inexpensive bulb-outs (even just temporary installations) I'd love to see photos. I'm trying to push hard for bulb-outs/curb extensions at the Springville intersection where Lilly Warren was killed this week.If you have favorite examples of quick-build, inexpensive bulb-outs (even just temporary installations) I'd love to see photos. https://t.co/TqbfH7mVvW

Following Lilly's demise, Warren's family, in a statement, said:

"The light of our life, Lilly Warren, passed away peacefully at Utah Valley Hospital surrounded by her family after succumbing to her injuries from the tragic accident on Canyon Road in Springville, Utah...We are so grateful to all of the witnesses, first responders, bystanders, and Utah Valley Hospital staff who rendered lifesaving care to Lilly and helped her to survive one more day so that we could all be gathered around her and let her know how much she is loved before she passed."

According to KSL-TV, the tragic crash took place while Warren was crossing S. Canyon Road at around 8 a.m. on October 25, 2022. The driver has fully cooperated with law enforcement officers and no charges have been filed yet.

Lilly's obituary states that her funeral services are being arranged by Walker Funeral Home and will take place on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, with a green burial at Mapleton Cemetery.

Who was Lilly Warren? Family and friends mourn the sudden death of Utah teenager

17-year-old Lilly Warren was taken away from her loved ones too early when she was hit by a pickup truck on her way to school. According to her obituary, the teenager loved the outdoors and was always enthusiastic about trying out new things. Her obituary read:

"Lilly was passionate and daring enough to try anything. From high school wrestling, to running heavy equipment with her dad, to begging to join the boys football team. She flew an airplane, wanted to skydive at 5-years-old, rode roller coasters with her brother Atticus and played any game conceived by Johnny Redd’s brilliant mind...She was strong and fierce."

Chris Arnold @ChrisArnoldTV



The Springville High School senior who was hit by a pickup truck near 620 S Canyon Road while walking to school has died.



A family statement has identified the victim as Lilly Warren.



@fox13 #UPDATE to a story I did on Tuesday.The Springville High School senior who was hit by a pickup truck near 620 S Canyon Road while walking to school has died.A family statement has identified the victim as Lilly Warren. #UPDATE to a story I did on Tuesday.The Springville High School senior who was hit by a pickup truck near 620 S Canyon Road while walking to school has died.A family statement has identified the victim as Lilly Warren.@fox13 https://t.co/1RY5e4ja1J

Lilly Warren was imaginative and frequently thought outside-the-box. Her works included everything from sharpie tattoos to traditional paintings. She adored her family and enjoyed spending time with them. The obituary further reads:

"She drove more miles in her dads Cobra, and while riding motorcycles with her mother to work at La Casita, than any other girl with no driver’s license and only a learner’s permit...One of the ultimate highlights of Lilly’s 17 years was seeing her parents married last year after a 19-year courtship that she orchestrated with her two younger brothers."

Lilly Warren will be remembered as someone who loved the people around her dearly and her death has affected many lives.

Warren is survived by her parents, younger brothers Atticus and Johnny Redd, her grandparents Liza (Chris) Carter, Kent Robertson, Suzanne Robertson, Great Grandmother Juel Belmont, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

