Mother of two, singer Lily Allen sparked a debate on Good Morning Britain on March 13, following her appearance on The Radio Times podcast on March 12, where she spoke about her pop career and motherhood with host Kelly-Anne Taylor.

When Taylor asked Allen about how being a mother impacted her career, the singer explained,

"I never really had a strategy when it comes to career. But yes, my children ruined my career. I mean, I love them and they complete me. But in terms of pop stardom, totally ruined it, yeah."

She added,

"It does not mix! It really annoys me when people say you can have it all because, quite frankly, you can't."

Lily Allen has two daughters from her ex-husband Sam Cooper, Ethel Mary, 12, and Marnie Rose, 11.

Exploring the debate sparked by Lily Allen's comment on motherhood

Lily Allen's comment regarding how her children negatively affected her career sparked a debate on Good Morning Britain, with guests arguing the impact of motherhood on women's careers.

Broadcaster Narinder Kaur thought that mothers need to be at home since they can't have both, while Savannah Miller, fashion designer and mother to three, argued that women can have both.

Narinder Kaur took to appreciate Lily Allen's honesty, saying,

"I want to give Lily Allen a pat on the back because she was completely honest. I think she triggered a lot of mums out there who believe this myth that you can have it all - you can't. You absolutely cannot have a succesful career and raise children. It's a lie, because if you want to be a completely present mum, if you want to fulfil their physical and emotional needs you need to be a mum at home."

In response, Savannah argued,

"I don't believe we can have it all, we do have to make sacrifices. However telling your daughters that they will have to choose between a mother or having a career is very damaging."

Her perspective also opened up a discussion on raising boys,

"Also telling your sons that this is what you expect of your wives of girlfriends when they give birth - that they are just going to shelve their career and yours is more important - is frankly, abhorrent,." said Savannah.

She continued by saying she wants to raise boys who grow to support women. Savannah also revealed she is a "flexible worker" and had people around her to help her juggle her career and mother.

Narinder then disagreed and said that we (women) don't need to be "Superwomen). She believed that the world is "not made for two working parents."

Lilly Allen's recent comments on juggling motherhood with career and the recent debate on Good Morning Britain have also started a discussion between netizens on social media platforms.