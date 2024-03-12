"Lily Gladstone Robbed" trends on Twitter as Emma Stone takes Oscar home 

Lily Gladstone's fans took to social media platforms after the 2024 Oscars to express their views on the artist not winning an award for Best Actress. Emma Stone emerged victorious in the category for her role as Bella Baxter in Poor Things. She was nominated in the category alongside Lily Gladstone (Killer of the Flower Moon), Annette Bening (Nyad), Carey Mulligan (Maestro), and Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall).

Gladstone portrayed the role of an Osage woman, Mollie Burkhart, in the Martin Scorsese movie and was praised for her work by critics and fans alike. Emma Stone’s victory in the Best Actress category stirred controversy on X, with the 'Lily Gladstone Robbed' trending on the platform.

Lily Gladstone's fans share their views after 2024 Oscars

Gladstone not taking home an Oscar for her role in Killer of the Flower Moon did not sit well with fans, who believed she was the deserving winner. Many expected Lily to win due to her exceptional performance and previous wins at other awards shows.

Following the Oscar announcement, fans rallied on social media to state that Gladstone was "robbed" of the award. Others expressed their displeasure at the Oscars and portrayed their support for the actress by saying, "We stand with LILY GLADSTONE."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Gladstone's win would make her the first Native American performer to emerge victorious in the Best Actress category, as per Variety. When Stone was announced as the winner, she stated that she shared the award with all the stars nominated in the category. As per Variety, Stone also sent Gladstone a ring during the awards season. Speaking to the publication about the same, Gladstone said:

"My Infinity Stones ring— Emma Stone has the same one. She sent this to me yesterday, and then she sent me a picture of her wearing the same one because we became fast friends in this whole process. And that’s our thing. We call each other Infinity Stones."

Many predicted that The Unknown Country actress, 37, would win the award for her work in Killers of the Flower Moon. Gladstone earlier won an award for Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Leading Role at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) for her role in the film. She also won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress, a New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Actress, the Satellite Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture, and many more.

Martin Scorses hugs Lily Gladstone

Expand Tweet

Following the Oscars ceremony, where the Killers of the Flower Moon star missed out on the Best Actress award, director Martin Scorsese spent some time with Lily. In clips that surfaced online, he was seen placing his hand on her shoulder and having a conversation with her. He then kissed her on the cheek and the duo hugged each other.

Gladstone donned a blue velvet Gucci gown for the event at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. She was seen with star-shaped sunglasses above her head.

Lily Gladstone is set to feature in the upcoming film Under the Bridge, which is scheduled to release on Hulu on April 17, 2024.