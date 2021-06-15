Lisa Banes dies at 65: Tributes pour in as 'Gone Girl' actress passes away after tragic hit-and-run accident

Lisa Banes, the 65-year-old Hollywood actress, passed away on June 14th. The actress was in a critical condition after a hit and run incident with a scooter on June 4th. She was taken to hospital with a traumatic brain injury as a result of the incident.
Banes’ representative shared the tragic news of her death yesterday. They said that they are heartsick over Lisa’s tragic and senseless passing. In an interview with ET Online, they said,
“She was a woman of great spirit, kindness, and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends. […] We were blessed to have had her in our lives.”
Various celebrities and fans expressed their condolences on social media following the death of Lisa Banes. Singer and songwriter Jill Sobule said that Banes was magnificent, hilarious, and big-hearted and helped her through the hard times.
Also read: Tributes pour in as Ned Beatty of "Superman" and "Network" fame passes away at 83
Twitter reacts to Lisa Banes’ death
More details about Lisa Banes’ accident
Lisa Banes was hit by a two-wheeler on June 4th. When EMS arrived, they found Banes on the ground with a severe head injury. She was taken to Mount Sinai Luke’s Hospital and admitted to the ICU. Lisa was in a critical condition at the time.
At the time of the collision, Banes was on the way to meet her wife, Kathryn Kranhold for a dinner party. Reports say that it was a red and black scooter and the driver escaped without helping Banes.
The NYPD said police responded to a 911 call that reported a motor vehicle collision at 6:30 p.m. on June 4th.
Upon further investigation, the NYPD determined that Banes was trying to cross the street when a motorized scooter hit her into the roadway and fled the location. One of Banes’ representatives said that the scooter’s driver ran a red light before hitting Banes, indicating that she had the right of way as a pedestrian.
Banes’ wife Kathryn also made a desperate plea to catch the hit-and-run driver. In a statement with the "New York Daily News" newspaper, Kranhold said:
“We have several days ahead of us to pray for Lisa. If anyone has any information about the scooter driver, we ask them to please call the police.”
Lisa Banes was a popular American actress, known for her appearances in "Cocktail" (1988), "Freedom Writers" (2007), "Gone Girl" (2014), and "A Cure for Wellness" (2016).
Also read: Alex "Sir Kipsta" Dragomir dies at age 17: Fans pay tribute as beloved YouTuber passes away after 7-hour heart surgery
Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.