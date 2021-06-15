Lisa Banes dies at 65: Tributes pour in as 'Gone Girl' actress passes away after tragic hit-and-run accident

Lisa Banes, the 65-year-old Hollywood actress, passed away on June 14th. The actress was in a critical condition after a hit and run incident with a scooter on June 4th. She was taken to hospital with a traumatic brain injury as a result of the incident.

Banes’ representative shared the tragic news of her death yesterday. They said that they are heartsick over Lisa’s tragic and senseless passing. In an interview with ET Online, they said,

“She was a woman of great spirit, kindness, and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends. […] We were blessed to have had her in our lives.”

Various celebrities and fans expressed their condolences on social media following the death of Lisa Banes. Singer and songwriter Jill Sobule said that Banes was magnificent, hilarious, and big-hearted and helped her through the hard times.

Twitter reacts to Lisa Banes’ death

I am deeply saddened at the news of Lisa Banes’ passing. We had the good fortune to work with her on The Orville this past year. Her stage presence, magnetism, skill and talent were matched only by her unwavering kindness and graciousness toward all of us. A tremendous loss… — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) June 15, 2021

rest in peace dear Lisa Banes 😔 you were a marvelous Lady Tremaine on Once Upon a Time and you will be deeply missed. All my thoughts to her wife, family and loved ones ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5osvxpDsfe — lisa (@illicitjmo) June 15, 2021

Just busted. Lisa Banes was magnificent, hilarious, and big-hearted - always helped me though the hard times. She was so beloved by so many pic.twitter.com/85IL2OZKMd — jillsobule (@jillsobule) June 15, 2021

So Sorry to Hear That!! My Prayers are going out for her!! God Bless You Lisa Banes!! https://t.co/cs077W6foX — Annette Lyons (@Jettatrek) June 7, 2021

😥 Rest In Peace Lisa Banes 🙏🏼



I remember watching her as Eve McBain on One Life to Live. https://t.co/N88NBBJsQB https://t.co/KIowfhqKo0 — 𝒊𝒔𝒏𝒕𝒅𝒂𝒗𝒆𝒐𝒏𝒆 ♡•.•♡ (@IsntDaveOne) June 15, 2021

Police hunt scooter rider after Gone Girl's Lisa Banes dies in hit-and-runhttps://t.co/mwKYwQqbwU pic.twitter.com/K7CUMqbcXV — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) June 15, 2021

Rest In Peace, Lisa Banes. Struck in a NYC intersection on June 4 by a scooter. On vacation in NY. She died today. Driver not caught.



Scooters are a menace on humanity. I said what I said.



She was an immensely talented Hollywood actress. What a waste, because of a scooter. — Kimberly (@housesandme) June 15, 2021

R.I.P. LISA BANES 💔😪 NEVER TO BE FORGOTTEN ALWAYS IN OUR ❤'S MY CONDOLENCES TO THE BANES FAMILY — Margaret Bella 2 U (@MargaretBella2U) June 15, 2021

Actress Lisa Banes dies ten days after being run over in New York, the American actress, known for her performances in films such as Cocktail (1988) and Lost (2014), has died at 65. pic.twitter.com/kIGwVxEAX3 — Moises Lopez (@chapoisat) June 15, 2021

Gone Girl star Lisa Banes dies aged 65 after hit-and-run. The 'Gone Girl' actress was hit by a motorised scooter on June 4, and her representative has confirmed her "tragic and senseless" death. "Hate to hear this!"😰 pic.twitter.com/84dfVzfYGb — Sumner (@diamondlass99) June 15, 2021

More details about Lisa Banes’ accident

Lisa Banes was hit by a two-wheeler on June 4th. When EMS arrived, they found Banes on the ground with a severe head injury. She was taken to Mount Sinai Luke’s Hospital and admitted to the ICU. Lisa was in a critical condition at the time.

At the time of the collision, Banes was on the way to meet her wife, Kathryn Kranhold for a dinner party. Reports say that it was a red and black scooter and the driver escaped without helping Banes.

The NYPD said police responded to a 911 call that reported a motor vehicle collision at 6:30 p.m. on June 4th.

Upon further investigation, the NYPD determined that Banes was trying to cross the street when a motorized scooter hit her into the roadway and fled the location. One of Banes’ representatives said that the scooter’s driver ran a red light before hitting Banes, indicating that she had the right of way as a pedestrian.

Banes’ wife Kathryn also made a desperate plea to catch the hit-and-run driver. In a statement with the "New York Daily News" newspaper, Kranhold said:

“We have several days ahead of us to pray for Lisa. If anyone has any information about the scooter driver, we ask them to please call the police.”

Lisa Banes was a popular American actress, known for her appearances in "Cocktail" (1988), "Freedom Writers" (2007), "Gone Girl" (2014), and "A Cure for Wellness" (2016).

