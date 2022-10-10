Little Women episode 12: Finale air date and time out

Little Women's finale episode is all set to air on tvN in South Korea, and the episode can also be streamed on Netflix in other international countries except Vietnam. The episode will air on Sunday, October 9, at 9:10 pm KST/ 8:30 am ET and can be streamed on Netflix an hour after it airs in South Korea.

As the makers of Little Women have tied up most of the loose ends, the one question that episode 11 has raised among the audience again is if Hwa-young is really alive. While there is something to be said about sudden plot twists, this particular development is something that viewers have pondered upon earlier as well.

Little Women recap - In-joo's heartfelt appeal in court

Previously, the show had revealed that Jae-sang's wife Sang-ah had lured In-joo (Kim Go-eun) away from Choi Do-il (Wi Ha-joon) to get access to the embezzled money and to put an end to In-joo.

Sang-ah used the property that Hwa-young had left for In-joo to make it seem as if Hwa-young did indeed survive. She had hoped to kill In-joo just as she did with two other bookkeepers in her father's company. She did not appreciate the fact that In-joo had the upper hand a couple of times before, and Sang-ah believed that it was only right for her to punish In-joo for the same.

After this set-up in Little Women, the audience gave up on the theory that Hwa-young was still alive. However, the last sequence in episode 11 toppled the audience's conjecture about the turn that the show would take. In-joo was seen making one final heartfelt appeal to the court along with her confession regarding the embezzled money and why she wanted it.

Even as she requested the court to look into the real criminals, the ones who had initially embezzled money from the public and set this entire ball rolling, a figure walked up to the stand. Those seated in the court took one look at this woman and were shocked.

One of the most shocked individuals was none other In-kyung. Sang-ah, who had to attend court proceedings to ensure that her image wasn't further tainted, looked surprised as well. She was earlier suspected of killing Hwa-young. However, this suspicion was soon proven to be false.

The upcoming episode of Little Women will play a crucial role in explaining Hwa-young's intentions behind faking her death. It will also explain how she escaped Sang-ah's attempts to kill her. It is clear for now that she hasn't gotten away without a scratch. The band-aid on her neck hints at an attack on her, but more details will only become clear in the finale of Little Women.

