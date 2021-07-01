"I'm starting to feel like I'll never have any of that": Logan Paul opens up on whether he has a girlfriend 

In Impaulsive's June 29th podcast, mostly centered around Logan Paul selling the Maverick House, Mike Majlak asked Logan a serious question.

The curious question stemmed from the two not seeing each other often and being mostly long distance friends. "You got a girlfriend?" Majlak asked.

Logan Paul, visibly caught off-guard in the middle of his conversation, turned to Mike Majlak and plainly stated: "No."

Paul then asked why Majlak posited the question, to which Mike explained the distance and the fact that they don't talk often. "Any candidates?" Majlak baited.

"I realized this, Mike, it's so sad. You know, being on this show for as long as we have, people have heard a lot of things. Me saying a lot about finding love and wanting to, you know, have a baby and a family. I'm starting to feel like I'll never have any of that. For real."

Logan Paul's dating history

Most recently, Logan Paul has been romantically linked to TikTok stars Addison Rae and Charly Jordan. The speculation came earlier this year after Logan Paul stated he was waiting to get over his split with short-term girlfriend Josie Canseco.

In late March, it was speculated that Logan Paul was dating Addison Rae, days after breaking up with Bryce Hall.

Fans came up with rumors after the pair were seen playing volleyball together, with Rae liking some of Jake Paul's posts.

Those dating rumors were immediately put to rest when both Addison Rae and Jake Paul came forward to say they were not in a relationship.

In April, Logan Paul was seen with Charlie Jordan during his brother Jake Paul's fight against Ben Askren. They were also allegedly seen in New York during that time as Charly Jordan also visited the Impaulsive set.

However neither came forward to confirm or deny dating rumors.

new IMPAULSIVE podcast

my final goodbye to mike & george 👋🏼

watch or lose friendshttps://t.co/iwMjphtIiC pic.twitter.com/9qyS602mnm — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) June 29, 2021

Charly Jordan's ex Tayler Holder only proliferated rumors of her dating Logan Paul earlier this year by tweeting: "It's crazy how fast someone can f--k your night up."

Logan Paul is currently stating he is not dating which means whatever he and Charly Jordan had is over. There has been no other speculation about whether the YouTube boxer is dating in secret or not.

