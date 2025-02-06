"Looks like methylene blue" — Internet reacts as video of RFK Jr. putting a blue-colored liquid in his drink goes viral

A recent video of Robert Francis Kennedy Jr., aka RFK Jr., adding a blue-coloured liquid to his drink went viral on X. The video was first posted on X by user @iAnonPatriot on February 5, 2025, amassing over 8.3 million views at the time of the article.

In the video snippet, the politician, currently nominated for Secretary of Health and Human Services, is seemingly inside an airplane. As the clip progresses, the politician is seen adding a few drops of an unidentified blue liquid from a stopper bottle into his drink.

While it is unclear when the video had been taken, netizens were seemingly mystified by RFK Jr.'s blue-colored addition to his drink, with many theorizing on what it could be.

"Looks like methylene blue. Unless he's concerned about cyanide poisoning or has a medical condition known as Methemoglobinemia, I don't know why it would be used. It used to be used frequently in swallow studies to check for aspiration. Rarely now though," one user speculated.

Many agreed that it seemed like methylene blue, and talked about the benefits of taking the medicine. According to the National Institutes of Health, methylene blue is used "in the management and treatment of methemoglobinemia, a condition in which hemoglobin decreases its ability to carry oxygen." More reactions followed.

"Methylene Blue! Never leave home without it. I take 20 drops with flavored water to help cut the bitterness. Feel great. Massive benefits. Only downside, you’ll pee blue," one person wrote.

"Methylene Blue, but the dosage is crazy high unless it is very diluted," another user added .

"Thats "methylene blue“ a pretty good supplement for cognitive performance/ protection / longevity etc," someone else commented.

"Looks like Methylene Blue to me Lots of value in it especially for mitochondria also an anti-viral," another user posted.

More netizens added to the speculations. Here are some of their reactions.

"It could be something that helps break up kidney stones. I have a similar bottle to that with liquid drops and that is what it is used for," one person wrote.

"The dropper looks like a vitamin bottle. My liquid vitamin B & D come in the exact same style bottle from the store," another person added.

"Looks like Fulvic acid. Helps to detox," someone else commented.

RFK Jr. is on track to become the next US Health Secretary

According to the BBC, RFK Jr. is on track to become the United States' next Health Secretary, passing the Senate Finance Committee voting with a 14-13 win on February 4. He is expected to move on to the full Senate vote, which is yet to be scheduled.

Louisiana Republican Senator, Bill Cassidy was one of the key players who cemented RFK Jr.'s win during the Senate Finance Committee vote. Cassidy, a doctor, revealed that he decided to vote for RFK Jr. after the politician promised to continue the US's childhood vaccination program.

According to the BBC, this was a point of contention during the vote as RFK Jr. had previously expressed his distrust of vaccines, having said in a 2023 podcast interview:

"I think some of the live virus vaccines are probably averting more problems than they're causing. There's no vaccine that is safe and effective."

If nominated as the Secretary of Health and Human Services of the United States, RFK Jr. would be in charge of several agencies like the CDC, NIH and the FDA.

RFK Jr. was previously a Democratic politician, contesting as a Democratic candidate during the 2024 presidential election. However, he dropped his bid in favor of supporting President Donald Trump during the election.

The 71-year-old politician also recently came under fire for his claims that Black people have a stronger immune system than white people, which was questioned during his Senate confirmation hearing on January 30.

