"Looks like a poster for a 60's slasher film"— Memes erupt as internet reacts to Donald Trump's presidential portrait

On January 15, five days before the presidential inauguration, Donald Trump’s official portrait from the ceremony’s brochure was circulated online. Since the image went viral, netizens have been having meme-worthy reactions.

Some have even drawn comparisons with Trump’s August 2023 mugshot after he surrendered at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, in his election racketeering case following a grand jury indictment.

For instance, X user @FavazzoDom63444 commented on Pop Crave’s post sharing the inaugural presidential portrait and said:

“Jesus, it looks like a poster for a 60’s slasher film."

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the platform.

“Why does he do that weird eye thing,” a person asked.

“But I gotta keep an eye out for seleneeerrrrrrrrrrrr,” one person quipped.

“Savage from the king of savage,” wrote another.

Others continued to weigh in.

“Tap, hold, and load in 4K,” a netizen joked.

“Looks like the Trump mugshot... inauguration soon!!!” another netizen wrote.

“Looks like even the art world can't escape the Trump spectacle. Gotta admit, funding your own museum piece through a PAC? That's peak Trump energy right there. Bold move that'll have everyone talking,” a user wrote.

“Trying to look tough but it looks more like Bells Palsy,” wrote another.

Vice President-elect JD Vance’s portrait was also circulated online by photographer Daniel Torok on X.

January 20 will mark the President-elect’s second inauguration. He will be sworn in as the 47th President of the USA.

Multiple photographs of Donald Trump will be exhibited ahead of his presidential inauguration

According to the Smithsonian website, the National Portrait Gallery will install a 2019 photograph of Donald Trump, captured by Pari Dukovic, from January 13 to February 11, in the wake of his presidential inaugural ceremony on January 20.

The picture, originally taken for Time Magazine, shows Trump seated at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office at the White House. It will be showcased on the first floor of the museum, next to the “Recent Acquisitions” show.

Another photograph of the President-elect, shot by Matt McClain in 2017 for The Washington Post, will also be displayed at the National Portrait Gallery’s signature exhibition, “America’s Presidents.” The collection is the only complete and chronological presidential portrait collection outside the White House.

Meanwhile, the National Portrait Gallery will exhibit Donald Trump’s official commissioned portrait following his second and final non-consecutive term in the White House.

Trump’s presidential inauguration will take place on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., next Monday. He will take his oath at noon, which will be presided over by United States Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. This will be followed by his inaugural address, a signing event, an inaugural luncheon, a pass-in-review, a procession, a parade, and a Make America Great Again rally.

After the ceremony, Donald Trump will make his journey from the Capitol to the White House in a motorcade accompanied by military regiments, citizen groups, and bands.

