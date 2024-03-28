Love Island USA: Sarah Hyland confirms exit

Love Island USA, the popular reality dating show, has been on air for five years. The show was initially hosted by Arielle Vandenberg, followed by Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland, who hosted seasons 4 and 5.

The Peacock show was renewed for seasons 6 and 7, but will see a change in cast as Sarah Hyland recently took to social media to announce her exit from the show. In a typical Love Island format, she wrote on her Instagram story that she "just got a text."

Hyland shared the news of her departure from the show and explained that she has committed to another exciting project, details of which will be announced soon. She added that her upcoming project will clash with Love Island USA in terms of filming.

"I'm sad I can't return": Sarah Hyland expresses disappointment over Love Island USA exit

Sarah Hyland leaves Love Island USA after 2 seasons (Image via Instagram/@sarahhyland)

The Love Island USA host, Sarah Hyland, recently confirmed her departure from the show via an Instagram story. The host and well-known actress wrote on her Instagram story:

"I'm disappointed the news had to break this way but it is in fact true that I will not be returning to the island this year."

Sarah continued that she was sad she won't be able to return as the host of the show but hopes that she and fans of the Peacock show can see "lots of love" during the upcoming season:

"While I'm sad I can't return, I hope to see lots of love this summer on Peacock this upcoming season!"

Although it is uncertain who is going to replace the actress as host, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is reportedly expected to take over. However, there is yet to be a confirmation regarding the same.

Madix appeared in Love Island USA season 5 as a guest in episode 8. The VIP guest was the host of her "favorite-ever Love Island game" which was "Mr. and Mrs."

In the same season, Sarah Hyland had an unfortunate confrontation with a contestant. In August 18, 2023's episode of season 5, the host revealed that Keenan Anunay was eliminated from the show after getting the least number of votes. Keenan's partner, Vickala Gray, decided to leave the show with him.

Sarah Hyland wanted to be sure of Gray's decision to leave Love Island.

"Before you take any steps, I just... I want to make certain that you're genuinely content with your decision."

Although Gray politely noted that she had "no regrets," another contestant, Mike Stark, wasn't happy with Hyland's line of questioning. He noted that the way Sarah worded her question was "highly disrespectful." While the host was taken aback by his comments, Leonardo Dionicio, another islander, apologized to Sarah for Stark's remarks.

All episodes of Love Island USA are available to stream on Peacock.