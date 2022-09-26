What happened to Lupe Tijerina? Mexican artist passes away in accident

Well-known singer Lupe Tijerina Martinez passed away following a car accident on September 23. The 69 years old was the vocalist of Los Tucanes de Tijuana and one of its members, Mario Quintero, paid tribute to him saying:

“Our deepest condolences to the entire Tijerina family for the death of our great friend, colleague and maestro of norteno music, Mr. Don Lupe Tijerina, accordionist and 2nd. Voice of Los Cadetes de Linares, a group that contributed a lot to the history of norteno music at an international level.”

Lupe Tijerina Martinez’s cause of death explored

Lupe died in a car accident at kilometer 40 on the New Mexico highway. His son revealed the details and said he didn't know if his father had a heart attack or if he fell asleep at the wheel at the time of the accident.

He stated that the car where his father was traveling was completely destroyed. He ended by saying that the family has been receiving many calls and that it won’t be easy for him and his family to adapt to not having Lupe around.

The incident happened around 5 am when Lupe was traveling to Braxton from New Mexico City. Lupe’s son said that information about his father’s funeral shall be revealed soon.

Everything known about Lupe Martinez

Lupe Tijerina Martinez performed with many bands (Image via Lupe Tijerina/Facebook)

Born in 1953, Lupe gained recognition during the 80s and 90s for playing in command with the Los Cadetes de Linares band. A relative of Guadalupe Tijerina, he took her musical passion to different stages in Mexico and specifically in the United States, where he lived.

He shared the stage with bands like Los Tigres del Norte. He was specifically known as a member of Los Cadetes de Linares and the band also featured in many Mexican films.

Los Cadetes de Linares was formed by Homero Guerrero in Linares, Nuevo Leon in 1960, and they started by playing at various events, family parties, and schools. Adan Moreno joined them as an accordionist in 1961 and they began playing in Linares.

Following Moreno’s exit in 1967, Samuel Zapata joined the group followed by Candelario Villareal in 1968. After Lupe joined the group, he made a recording with Guerrero in 1974 titled Los Dos Amigos. The band toured various locations like Chicago, Los Angeles, where they delivered several hits.

When Guerrero passed away in February 1982, Rosendo Cantu took over and the band continued to perform. The band broke up later.

Martinez’s survivors include his family members, whose identities are yet to be revealed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far