M Countdown in France 2023: How to buy tickets, lineup, where to stream online, and all you need to know

South Korea's popular television network, Mnet is set to bring its beloved music chart show, M Countdown to France later this year. The highly-anticipated show recently announced its first and second lineup and it is scheduled to take place on October 15. The show will be filmed at the prestigious Paris La Défense Arena, boasting a colossal capacity of approximately 40,000 attendees.

M Countdown showcases chart-topping hits by some of the best acts from South Korea and around the world. The show's unique blend of live music performances, interviews, and fan interactions sets it apart from others.

Now, for the first time ever, the iconic music program will be held on European soil, promising an unforgettable night of music, dance, and entertainment.

CJ ENM, the owner of Mnet, said in a press release:

"'M Countdown in France' concert will be a 'special K-pop night for European fans' that will continue the company’s endeavour of spreading K-culture and connecting fans together through K-pop."

M Countdown in France to feature popular K-Pop bands such as NCT Dream, ZEROBASEONE, Dreamcatcher, and many more

The concert will have a 10-artist line-up, made up of both veteran acts and up-and-coming artists. It includes boybands NCT Dream and ZEROBASEONE, girl groups Dreamcatcher and Queendom Puzzle winners EL7Z UP, and soloists Taemin, Psy, and more.

Here is the lineup of artists performing on the show:

Lineup 1

Dreamcatcher

NCT Dream

MONSTA X's Shownu x Hyungwon

TREASURE

K-Tigers

Lineup 2

Taemin

ATEEZ

ZEROBASEONE

EL7Z UP

Psy

The show will be available to stream on Tubi, The Roku Channel, or Pluto TV. It can also be streamed on Amazon Prime. Fans can also watch the live stream of the program on the Mnet Channel.

Tickets will go on sale on September 19 at 1 pm CET via Ticketmaster, Fnac, and Paris La Défense Arena's official website. Fans can also keep an eye on their official social media handles to stay updated on the show.

M Countdown is the longest-running TV show in South Korea to have aired on Mnet

M Countdown, a music television program aired on Mnet, stands as one of South Korea's most popular shows. This show features live performances by diverse K-pop artists and groups, who showcase their latest tracks and engage with their fanbase.

Incorporating artist interviews, chart rankings, and behind-the-scenes glimpses, it has gained recognition for its lively and dynamic atmosphere. Playing a vital role in promoting new K-pop releases and serving as a platform for artists to connect with their fans, the show frequently hosts special episodes and events, including international editions held in different countries.

Its debut in France signifies an important moment for European K-pop fans. With a stellar lineup, a historic venue, and the chance for fans to witness their beloved artists up close, this event is a testament to the global impact of K-pop.