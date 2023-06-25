"Made me sick to my stomach': K4 Mora Instagram video sparks widespread outrage online

Instagram user @K4 Mora recently shared a highly inappropriate video on her story, leaving netizens fuming and demanding police action. However, by Saturday, June 24, 2023, it was revealed that the IG account was hacked by a middle schooler in order to slander her former friend.

As the objectionable clip was harshly criticized by netizens, the user doubled down on her actions. She even started conveying information that revealed the name of the middle school she attended, her phone number, and information about her mother.

On Saturday, TikTok user Kimora, @rackedupmora (now deleted) shared a video explaining that the Instagram account @K4 mora account was "trying to pose as her."

The middle schooler added that she was doxxed by the alleged perpetrator, a former friend, Shenelly Parks who refused to take down the IG account when requested. She stated:

"Alright so let's get this straight, that account K4 More is supposed to be me Ok. Now that stuff that's posted on there is not me. Y'all can clearly see that."

A recording of Kimora's original TikTok was shared by user @kthuggnn on their Instagram account.

As the story gained traction, mortified internet users expressed their horror and outrage at the clip.

"Not even jail PRISON, PRISON AND HELL": Netizens react to K4 Mora controversy

Needless to say, as the clip first went viral, netizens were left horrified and enraged. They demanded that the user @K4 Mora be reprimanded and taken in by the police. Here are some responses seen across Twitter:

As news of the account K4 Mora being counterfeit was revealed, cybernauts were left mortified. Some admitted to being the ones to harshly criticize the middle schooler. Others wanted Shenelly Parks to be reprimanded, and called her actions "sick" and "evil."

Here are some comments seen under @kthuggnn's post:

No other comments or posts related to the controversy were seen online. However, several fake accounts emulating K4 Mora were seen across social media. An IG account @k.be.known_ claimed that police are investigating the matter.

