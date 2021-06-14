Madison LeCroy grabs headlines with latest Instagram post alongside "mystery boyfriend"

Popular actress Madison LeCroy recently grabbed the headlines for sharing pictures of her mystery boyfriend on Instagram. She was also seen flaunting a ring that made her fans think she might be engaged.

In the first picture, Madison LeCroy was posing with him in a boat. They wore striped outfits, caps, and sunglasses to complete their summer look. Madison also shared a picture where they posed in their swimsuits.

Madison and her boyfriend shared a kiss in the fourth picture where they made their relationship official. Her caption reads that she is “Madhappy”.

Is Madison LeCroy engaged?

When Madison shared the pictures of her mystery boyfriend, fans and followers flooded the comment section with several questions. The photos are currently trending on the internet. A few fans asked Madison if she was engaged after seeing a ring on her finger. A few others also asked if she was married.

Fans said that Madison at last upgraded her taste in men. Another said that her mystery boyfriend looked like an older version of her son. Madison has not yet commented on anything officially about her relationship.

This is Madison’s first serious relationship after splitting with boyfriend and Southern Charm co-star, Austen. In an interview with Us Weekly, Madison said:

“We are not together right now. I am 1,000 percent single, and so is he. So ladies, if you want him, you can have him.”

Madison has also stated that the Covid-19 pandemic made things worse. She said that the quarantine was either gonna make or break her relationship. She added that they could not come out stronger:

“We weren’t even in quarantine together. We did for a short period of time, and then I think we both realized that maybe there was just too many things that had happened in the past for us to actually play house for 14 days or whatever it was.”

Madison LeCroy made headlines this year after she was accused of having an affair with Rodriguez when he and Jennifer Lopez were together. In an interview with the New York Post’s Page Six, LeCroy said that she never met Rodriguez in person and they allegedly only talked over the phone.

