"Main driver of sales": Fans ecstatic as BLACKPINK Rosé becomes the first & only artist to earn over $550 million in EMV for brands in last two years

On January 28, 2024, a Twitter account reported that BLACKPINK Rosé became the first and only Asian artist to collectively generate a whopping $550 million Earned Media Value (EMV) for all her brand endorsements. Additionally, she became the second to achieve this milestone after Kim Kardashian. The K-pop sensation has been the face of several high-end brands such as Yves Saint Laurent, Tiffany & Co., and Rimowa.

As expected, her fans were thrilled to come across the latest update, showered praises on the star, and hailed her as the "main driver for sales."

Previously, Rosé caused a stir on October 1, 2023, when the Tiffany Lock ROSÉ Edition went on sale globally on the business's website and quickly sold out in only six minutes. Due to her immense popularity, the idol is said to have grossed over $36.4 million at the Tiffany & Co. Vision and Virtuosity event.

"She fits each of her brands": Fans laud Rosé's brand power and her global influence

In 2022, the BLACKPINK idol accounted for over 13% of Earned Media Value (EMV), according to a poll conducted by Lefty & Karla Otto, an Influencer Marketing and Analytics company. Then, in 2023, the total earned media value (EMV) during the New York, London, Milan, and Paris fashion weeks earned by the BLACKPINK idol was around $27 million ($27,310,640).

Lefty claimed that Saint Laurent was the most talked-about show in 2023 due to its star-studded front row. Leading the way with $28 million in EMV was the BLACKPINK star, whose two Instagram postings accounted for 35% of the overall EMV ($9.9 million).

A study released by the impact analytics business WeArisma stated that the events on the French Riviera in June 2023 generated several millions of euros in media value. An online post featuring Rosé in a black Yves Saint Laurent gown on the renowned Cannes red carpet garnered a media value of $6.6 million in June 2023.

Additionally, because of Rosé, Tiffany's marketing idea and concept are successful in terms of financial benefit. On top of that, 2022 was a record year for the high-end jewelry brand, according to a January 2023 announcement from LVMH (LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton).

It's significant to note that on September 30, 2023, Lefty's algorithms—which identify and acknowledge the highest-ranking worldwide influencers in its report—as well as trends and analysis in the high-end jewelry industry were used to identify the BLACKPINK member as one of the top global influencers.

Her loyal fans lauded the star wholeheartedly for her global influence and power to pull such massive numbers for the brands she endorses. They praise the On The Ground singer on X for the same.

BLACKPINK Rosé was officially announced by the YSL's in-house creative director Anthony Vaccarello as "the Saint Laurent girl" in 2020. Then, she became the global ambassador for Tiffany & Co. in 2021. Following that, in 2023, the German luxury luggage carrier brand Rimowa named her as one of their ambassadors.

In other news, Rosé renewed her group contract with YG Entertainment for continuing team activities of BLACKPINK in December 2023. However, she terminated her exclusive solo contract with the company just like the rest of her group members.