Marvel-DC Crossover: After James Gunn, Suicide Squad producer claims it as a future possibility

The 21st century saw the Marvel and DC superhero universes explode into the limelight of mainstream Hollywood. In the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame becoming the all-time highest-grossing movie and an abundance of comic book projects at work, a Marvel-DC crossover is what every comic book fan dreams of.

The highly debated clash of fan-favourite juggernauts has been gathering traction online since James Gunn tweeted about it last month. He has casually dropped major hints, and fans have been going wild ever since.

I’ve casually talked to the powers-that-be at both Marvel & DC about it. I would love for it to happen. I don’t think it’s likely, but I don’t think it’s an impossibility either. THAT SAID, just constantly seeing crossovers & mashups is less enchanting to me than a strong story. https://t.co/mJ8GQzSI4j — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 17, 2021

Also read: The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – What parts of the movie are real compared to the true story?

Suicide Squad Producer backs Gunn over a possible Marvel-DC crossover

Known for stirring up rumours and getting fans excited, Gunn's tweet was seen as a promotion for his new Suicide Squad movie by experts. But Suicide Squad producer Charles Roven has now backed the tweet in a recent interview, causing the claims of a future Marvel/DC crossover to resurface.

Charles was talking to comicbook.com when the inevitable question tuned up - Will the two universes ever collide? And in response, Roven admitted that he's not the one Gunn has spoken to about this, but he doesn't see any reason to rule it out as a future possibility.

"James hasn't approached me with that," Roven admitted. "But that just goes back to the comment I made earlier, why should we ever say never? What value does never have really?"

Also read: Nightbirde's inspiring story is taking over the internet: From cancer and divorce to the winner of AGT Golden Buzzer

The last time Marvel and DC universes collided was 18 years ago in JLA/Avengers. But now that the comic-book world is bigger than ever, the possibility doesn't seem so far fetched. But for both Gunn and Roven, a crossover isn't just five minutes away cause even if Marvel and DC decide to team up, the corporate side of things needs to be resolved. There will be huge bucks involved, with the project carrying the potentials of becoming the highest-grossing worldwide sensation.

The Suicide Squad features a lot of star power from Marvel and DC

Until something like this materializes, way down in the future, fans will have to settle. And the closest thing right now to a Marvel/DC crossover is The Suicide Squad, thanks to the MCU talents of Michael Rooker, David Dastmalchian, Sean Gunn, Edris Alba and James Gunn himself. So until nothing happens, this will do.

Also read: Where to watch Shark Week 2021 online? Schedule, airtime, streaming details, and more

Edited by Gautham Balaji