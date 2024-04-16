Marysol Patton "completely taken by surprise" after RHOM castmate Alexia Nepola's husband files for divorce 

In a recent podcast, Marysol Patton said she was stunned by The Real Housewives of Miami castmate and best friend Alexia Nepola’s divorce news. In the April 16 episode of the Ay Por Favor podcast, titled We’ve Got This Bro, Patton said she would host the show alone this week after “news just broke that Alexia’s husband Todd has just filed for divorce.”

"We’re all a little shocked and it’s not a good day for her to be here and what can I say? I’m completely taken by surprise. I didn’t see it coming. It rips my heart apart. I can only put myself in her shoes and know how hard this must be for her," Marysol said.

Records filed in the Miami-Dade court show that Todd Nepola, the husband of Bravo reality series star Alexia Nepola, filed for divorce on April 11, 2024, nearly three years after their marriage.

Expand Tweet

Alexia and Marysol, who have fascinated viewers with their close friendship since RHOM’s debut in 2011, launched their podcast called Ay Por Favor (“Oh, please”) on April 18, 2023.

Alexia Nepola issues statement after husband Todd Nepola files for divorce

Alexia Nepola's statement (Image via Alexia Nepola/Instagram Stories)

Alexia Nepola, who was absent from her recent podcast episode after the divorce filing news, addressed the matter on her Instagram Stories. In the statement, she said she was stunned and devastated after her husband chose to dissolve their marriage. She continued to express gratitude to her friends and family for their support during the challenging time and hoped for a better future.

"I will take comfort in the fact that my friends and family will be by my side supporting me during this difficult time," she added. "I'm praying for better times ahead."

Alexia Nepola's castmate and friend, Marysol Patton, also extended her support during the recent episode of their podcast. While Patton did not share details of the divorce, she explained sometimes things don't work out the way we hoped.

“Today we all got a big cold dose of reality. Things don't always turn out the way we planned and I’m very sad for her,” she said.

Expand Tweet

Patton shared that Alexia had issued a statement on IG after the news emerged. She also criticized people for digging into private court documents to capitalize on their painful moments. After reading the statement on air, Patton said she was certain her castmate, who had been “put through the wringer,” would see better times ahead.

For years, RHOM star Alexia Nepola has allowed Bravo cameras to capture the highs and lows of her life as a wife and mom. In the reality show, Nepola revealed her first husband, Pedro Rosello, was arrested on drug trafficking charges in the late 80s. The couple later welcomed two sons, Peter and Frankie, before divorcing in 1996.

In 2011, Alexia’s then 13-year-old son Frankie was involved in a car accident while riding in the passenger seat of a friend’s car. Frankie suffered permanent brain damage. During the first three seasons of RHOM, which aired between 2011 and 2013 before it was put on pause, viewers were able to get a glimpse into Alexia’s second marriage to Hermann Echevarria and her struggles as a mom caring for a child with permanent brain damage.

Expand Tweet

In 2015, two years after RHOM was put on pause, Alexia separated from her second husband, Echevarria. He was found dead one year later at his Miami apartment from natural causes.

In 2021, when Alexia returned to Real Housewives of Miami’s reboot on Peacock, she claimed her second husband, Hermann Echevarria, was gay. During seasons 4 and 5, Alexia faced multiple hurdles, including her son Peter’s arrest over a domestic violence incident. Viewers also saw her son Peter feuding with Alexia’s third husband, Todd Nepola, before their wedding day.

The divorce news comes after the couple denied financial troubles on season 6 of RHOM.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback