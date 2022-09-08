Maui shark attack: 51-year-old woman sustains "serious bite" in North Shore

Authorities in Hawaii reported that a woman encountered a shark attack on Saturday, September 3, 2022, in a bay on Maui's north shore. They are now alerting people to stay away from the waters. As per the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, the injured woman was rushed to a hospital to receive treatment for a "severe bite."

Accidental shark attack leads to widespread concern

The unfortunate incident occurred when a 51-year-old French woman was snorkeling and swimming in muddy water for around 100 yards offshore. She was taken to the shore by bystanders until help arrived, according to HawaiiNewsNow.

Reportedly, when the victim was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center, she was in a serious condition. Authorities are yet to identify the woman but have clarified her age and nationality.

Cinthia Pacheco, who was at a neighboring beach when the shark attack happened, said:

"We had all the officers come, lifeguards, police department — asking that everyone stay out of the water. I think my first reaction was really shocked and I just felt so bad for the person."

Witnesses claimed that the water was murky after a night of heavy rain, increasing the risk of drowning for swimmers.

Michelle Benedict Sea, the Life Park Aquarist Supervisor, said:

"When a predator is pursuing a meal, often times in the wild, they'll grab at the first thing that they sense or see that could be a potential meal. In cases of accidental shark bites, often it's just that case of mistaken identity."

In light of the recent events, the authorities have further posted banners to alert the locals of shark attacks. The banners also state to avoid the water until Sunday, September 4, 2022.

How often do shark attacks happen in Hawaii?

Attacks by sharks are uncommon in Hawaii, but they do occur and can sometimes even lead to deaths. However, it is said that there are only ever about 70 shark attacks per year worldwide and only 3-4 of them prove to be fatal.

Avoid being in the water when sharks are actively feeding to nullify the chances of getting attacked by a shark. Swimming during the early morning or late night is considered the most peaceful, but that is also when a shark attack is likely to happen, so it is best to be careful.

Additionally, if you find yourself being circled by a shark, the worst thing you can do is panic and cause a scene. Richard Peirce, an author, shark expert, and former chair of the UK-based Shark Trust and Shark Conservation Society, states:

"Don't start splashing around -- you're just going to excite, incite and encourage the shark's interest."

Moroever, one should also avoid swimming in murky waters. If the shark seems to be simply passing through, Peirce's advice is to roll up into a ball and hope that it ignores your presence.

