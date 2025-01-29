"Maybe he's gonna cook with rare meats"- Internet reacts as flight attendant raises concern over Gordon Ramsay's alleged flight to Area 51 

A flight attendant took to TikTok recently to allege that Gordon Ramsay made his way to Area 51 for unknown reasons. This comes after the celebrity chef has been making headlines for his collaboration with Formula 1.

Popular gossip blog Daily Loud took to X on January 29 to share a video of a flight attendant who claimed that she flew with Gordon Ramsay. She said in the video:

“It almost was a ferry flight because nobody was on the flight but Gordon Ramsay, which is fine because lots of room for us, you know what I mean? One, we didn’t even know where we were flying to. Usually we know where they’re going to take us to, we just know that we landed somewhere in Nevada.”

The flight attendant then claimed that when the flight landed at the deserted airport, “a group of men in black suits” escorted Ramsay away. She then added:

“I look to the right and I see that gordon Ramsay left something on his chair, this tiny pan… what am I going to cook with this. This is not for humans... obviously he is cooking something up.”

Netizens have since taken to X to react to the video and share their hilarious responses, with one person saying:

Several others shared similar sentiments with comments online reading:

“He’s cooking a welcome meal for aliens,” an X user said.

“Even aliens need a good cook,” another X user said.

“Well, you don’t want the aliens starving now, do you,” another netizen said.

Internet users were quick to assume that Gordon Ramsay was at Area 51, the highly classified air base in Nevada, which internet users have assumed holds extraterrestrial beings. Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

“Dude is catering to aliens i guess lol,” another internet user said.

“So Gordon is an alien now,” another X user said.

“Gordon Ramsay the intergalactic/ inter dimensional chief chef,” an internet user said.

Gordon Ramsay takes to social media to address Area 51 rumors

The aforementioned flight attendant is not the only netizen who took to the internet to speculate that Ramsay was visiting highly classified government locations like Area 51. The 58-year-old took to his Instagram account to react to the rumors on January 26. Ramsay said:

“You’ve done your due diligence, sir. Let me tell you… ‘you’re working for the old pentagon.’ Well done, but, you’re getting close but the proof is in the pan.”

Many took to discussing his whereabouts as Ramsay took to his Instagram account on January 17 to share an image of himself in what appeared to be a private jet. Netizens could also notice a small frying pan next to him. The caption of the social media post read:

“Come fry with me… Big (and small) things on the way”

Meanwhile, the Michelin-starred chef has partnered with Formula 1 to offer fans a unique paddock dining experience through the F1 Garage. At the F1 Garage, guests will get an up-close and personal experience of the cars rolling out of the pit lane alongside dining on a curated menu of gourmet dishes.

