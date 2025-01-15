"McDonald's is hiring" — Internet reacts as TikTok influencer cries over going broke, losing job ahead of app ban

Amidst the possibility of TikTok being banned in the United States of America, an influencer posted a rant on the platform questioning how she will meet her ends if the app is taken down in the country. Sharing about her expenses, the influencer stated in the video:

“I’m about to lose my job on TikTok as an influencer. I just wanted to clarify a few things. I pay $2000 for my house, and I just bought a Mercedes SUV so in total I pay more than $10,000 in bills, and food and my lifestyle. I want to thank everybody who sent me money on Venmo. I was able to get a total of $6000 already.”

Thanking her followers, the influencer got emotional and started crying over going broke once the platform got banned in the country. She then asked:

“Right now I’m really worried because if TikTok is banned, what are us influencers gonna do? We have nothing to go to. We are probably gonna sue the government because without TikTok, there is no me, there is no influencer. My bills are too high to work at McDonald’s.”

As soon as the video made its way to social media, it went viral and was shared by multiple accounts on X. A user, @mymixtapes, also shared the video, to which another user responded and said:

“McDonalds is hiring.”

Furthermore, other users also made similar remarks, as several comments read:

“Damn, its like, there is a reason Most car dealerships and Mortgage lenders don’t accept social media as form of income! Because this can happen to anyone, on any platform. Sounds like she needs to go find a J.O.B,” commented one social media user.

“Just……get a job????” added another.

“Well nothing lasts forever now you'll just have to get a real job and cut back it sucks but that's life,” stated one more.

Furthermore, many others questioned her lifestyle, whereas others stated that the government should not be held responsible for unemployment due to the ban.

“Soooooo she's living outside her means? Why did she think purchasing a Mercedes was a wise investment?” commented a netizen.

“Influencers panicking over a TikTok ban like the government owes them a platform. Time to dust off those LinkedIn profiles,” added another.

TikTok rules out the possibility of selling its US operations to Elon Musk: More details explored

The Supreme Court set January 19, 2025, as the deadline for the short video-sharing application to either sell its US operations to an American company or face a permanent ban. As per Forbes, speculations arose about the possibility of Elon Musk purchasing the platform.

However, TikTok out the rumors on January 13, 2025, as a spokesperson spoke to BBC and stated:

"We can't be expected to comment on pure fiction.”

On the other hand, Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary has also expressed his wish to purchase the application previously. However, neither the app nor the Chinese government has spoken up about it. As the app faces a probable ban if not sold, several users fear losing their jobs.

Forbes also reported that many creators are now moving to other platforms like Instagram, and a few are also requesting their audience on TikTok to follow them on other applications. On the other hand, several have also moved to YouTube as the day of the decision approaches.

