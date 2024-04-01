Meaning of Nipsey Hussle's name explored as Lauren London pays tribute on rapper's 5th death anniversary

Actress Lauren London shared a tribute for her former boyfriend and rapper Nipsey Hussle on the latter’s fifth death anniversary on March 31, 2024. She took to Instagram and wrote:

“If you know me, you know March is always tough for me. 31 days of holding my breath. This day decided to fall on Easter Sunday this 2024. Interesting…. considering your name #GodWillRise. Energy never dies…. I love you. Eternal.”

The post came alongside a picture of Nipsey Hussle who passed away on the afternoon of March 31, 2019, at the age of 33 from multiple gunshot wounds outside the parking lot of his store Marathon Clothing in South Central Los Angeles.

Three years later, in July 2022, Eric Ronald Holder Jr. was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to several decades in prison.

The tribute post was filled with comments from London's friends from the industry, including Saweetie, Kehlani, La La Anthony, Sarunas J. Jackson, D.C. Young Fly, Issa Rae, and Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter, among others.

Nipsey Hussle’s name was inspired by comedian Nipsey Russell

Born Ermias [Airmiess] Joseph Asghedom, the late rapper, entrepreneur, and activist’s original name means “God Will Rise” as he revealed during a backstage interview with Hot New Hip Hop in October 2023 before his SKEE Live Interview.

He acquired his stage name Nipsey Hussle (often stylized as Nipsey Hu$$le) in 2002 at the age of 17 when he joined a creative multimedia digital guerilla movement called Butter vision, led by Dexter Browne.

During this phase, one of his childhood acquaintances who respected his work ethic gave him the nickname Nipsey Hussle, inspired by comedian and game show panelist Nipsey Russell, which he later used as his professional name starting with his debut mixtape Slauson Boy Vol. 1.

Past tributes of Lauren London for Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London began dating in 2013 and were together until the latter’s untimely demise in 2019. In 2016, they welcomed a son Kross Ermias Asghedom.

Apart from the recent tribute on his fifth death anniversary, 39-year-old Lauren London also shared several photos of the late West Coast hip-hop star on her Instagram Stories, including reposting a clip of a past interview he did with radio host, TV personality, and comedian Charlamagne Tha God.

Previously, on the late rapper’s 38th birth anniversary on August 15, 2023, London had shared a heartfelt post.

“Honoring the day you blessed the Earth with your presence. Forever more. I love you,” she wrote on Instagram.

Last year too, on his death anniversary, London posted a black-and-white image of Nipsey Hussle on Instagram and wrote in a lengthy caption:

“I hold my breath all of March knowing I have to face the memory of the day you transitioned.... Holding on to ancient wisdom but the pain is the pain and nothing was ever the same... Eternal Being. Ermias Asghedom. I Love You.”

It was also accompanied by a long verse from Baha’i Sacred Writings.

Notably, both Lauren and Nipsey had kids from other relationships. While Hussle is survived by his first child and daughter Emani Asghedom whom he shared with his former partner Tanisha Foster, London shares son Kameron Carter with rapper Lil Wayne.