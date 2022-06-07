"Hypocrite": Meghan Markle and Prince Harry slammed for flying private for Queen's platinum jubilee celebrations

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being heavily criticized on social media after attending Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. The couple caught the critics' attention due to their mode of transportation.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly flew a private jet on June 1 to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and were said to have returned home by the same mode of transportation. This, according to many internet users, negated the couple's clamor to "become net zero by 2030."

Netizens react to Meghan Markel and Prince Harry's arrival

Amid the celebrations, Meghan Markle, Harry, and their children, Archie and Lilibet, made their way to Britain from Santa Barbara on a private jet. They were also said to have jetted back to California on a private plane, even before the event was over.

According to the duo, making net-zero carbon emissions meant being mindful of emissions by removing high-quality carbon projects. Critics on the internet felt that taking a private jet was the opposite of what they were fighting for.

More tweets flooded in:

Nookienooo 🇦🇺😻😻🐩🐨💐🇦🇺 @nookienooo Prince Harry and Meghan spotted after touching down in their private JET back in US from Jubilee trip DONT EVER LECTURE ANYONE AGAIN ABOUT CLIMATE CHANGE!!!!!!!!!!!!!! EVER AGAIN!!!!! HYPOCRITE 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ mirror.co.uk/news/world-new… Prince Harry and Meghan spotted after touching down in their private JET back in US from Jubilee trip DONT EVER LECTURE ANYONE AGAIN ABOUT CLIMATE CHANGE!!!!!!!!!!!!!! EVER AGAIN!!!!! HYPOCRITE 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️mirror.co.uk/news/world-new…

🍊Ultra MAGA🇺🇸Freedom Loving Deplorable @SmellyCat2Sunny

🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 Prince Harry calls for action over words on Climate change and to help his cause he and Meghan take a private jet to the Queen’s Jubilee.🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 Prince Harry calls for action over words on Climate change and to help his cause he and Meghan take a private jet to the Queen’s Jubilee.😂😂😂😂🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡

Why is the couple's travel by a private jet causing an uproar?

The couple's actions were met by a series of angry tweets about how their actions did not match their words. Last November, Meghan, and Harry took to their Archiewell site, where they penned:

"As global leaders convene for COP26 to commit to solutions for our climate crisis, all of us at Archewell, led by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, share our pledge towards a more sustainable future by becoming net zero by 2030."

According to the Transport and Environment Organization, private jets are ten times more carbon-intensive than commercial airlines, and they have a higher pollution rate than trains. This is not the first time the Sussexes have been barraged for their mode of transport choices.

Last year, Harry and Meghan Markle was present at Global Citizen Live at Central Park's Great Lawn, advocating vaccination equality. The three main goals of the event were "to demand equity," "defeat poverty," and "defend the earth."

Harry and Meghan Markle made it out of the event via private jet following the occasion. This caused quite an uproar on social media, and many thought the royal couple was hypocritical.

This was one of several times that Prince Harry and his wife had been called out for using private jets. Once speaking about it in 2019, the star shared that he needed to keep his family safe. Harry added that he traveled "99%" via commercial aircraft.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at The Platinum Jubilee

According to reports, after the Sussexes arrived in Britain, Queen Elizabeth sent her Land Rover to go and pick them up, along with three of her protection officers. Regarding the jubilee, the palace released a new photo of the Queen as part of the celebration.

Her Majesty appeared in a dusky dove blue dress by Angela Kelly, and in a statement addressing her people, she shared a goodwill message. Harry and Meghan Markle were said to have jetted out of the royal home before the jubilee celebration concluded.

